Culinary Delights From Algeria, Chad, Kyrgyzstan And Palestine Grace The 12Th Festival Of Journalism Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, February 20, 2024: The 12th Festival of Journalism Noida 2024, hosted by the International Journalism Centre at Marwah Studios, embraced cultural diversity and gastronomic exploration with a special segment featuring cuisine from Algeria, Chad, Kyrgyzstan and Palestine. The inauguration of this unique culinary experience was graced by esteemed dignitaries including H.E. Dr. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria; Dr. Abu Al Jazer, Media Advisor of the Embassy of Palestine; and Her Excellency Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of Chad.



Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Journalism Centre and the 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2024, emphasized the significance of integrating food into cultural festivities, noting that no culture is complete without its culinary traditions. This initiative aims to foster closeness among diverse communities worldwide, promoting understanding and appreciation of different cultures through the universal language of food.



The event attracted a diverse array of guests from the media industry and various walks of life, who had the opportunity to savor delectable dishes prepared by students of the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism.



In addition to celebrating culinary diversity, the festival also served as a platform to promote cultural exchange and diplomatic relations through the Indo-Algeria Film and Culture Forum, Indo-Palestine Film and Cultural Forum, Indo Kyrgyzstan Film and Cultural Forum and Indo-Chad Film and Cultural Forum. These forums, established by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, aim to strengthen ties between India and these countries through the arts and culture.



Expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to showcase the cuisine of their respective countries, Dr. Ali Achoui, H.E. Dillah Lucienne, and Abu Al Jazer proposed expanding and enhancing this culinary segment in future editions of the festival.



The event was supported by the WPDRF-World Peace Development and Research Foundation, Asian Unity Alliance, Embassy of Chad, Embassy of Algeria, Embassy of Kyrgyzstan, Embassy of Palestine and AAFT.



