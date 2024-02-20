Muscat 28Th Int'l Book Fair Kicks Off Wed.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Nasser Al-Ajmi (report)

MUSCAT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- The 28th Muscat International Book Fair will begin on Wednesday and continue until March 2, under the theme "Impact of Al on culture and book publishing".

The fair would host 847 publishing houses representing 34 countries, including Kuwait, with around 622,002 titles, including 268,975 Arabic publications and 204,525 foreign ones.

Egypt was the top participant with 128 publishing houses, followed by Oman with 104 publishing houses, then Lebanon with 76 publishing houses.

The book fair would highlight artificial intelligence and its impact on the culture industry, offering several seminars on artificial intelligence to publishing and creativity.

The activities of the book fair would also focus on the Palestinian cause by holding several seminars to discuss Palestinian literature.

Al-Dhahirah Governorate, the guest of honor of the exhibition, would also contribute to many activities and events to introduce its intellectual and cultural history, in addition to organizing an exhibition of artifacts discovered in the governorate.

During the exhibition, 152 cultural events will be held, including Children's Corner, which witnesses many activities including workshops, interactive competitions, plays, drawing and coloring activities, recycling, reading sessions, making covers and bookmarks, and writing and listening to stories.

The Fair would receive daily media coverage of its various activities, with 26 media organizations from various countries having been invited to cover the event. (end)

