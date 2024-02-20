Medtronic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Delivers on commitments with strong growth in Core Spine, Cardiac Surgery, Structural Heart, Cardiac Pacing, and across many international markets; Diabetes increases double digits as U.S. business returns to growth; Raises full year guidance DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT ) today announced financial results for its third quarter (Q3) of fiscal year 2024 (FY24), which ended January 26, 2024. Key Highlights Continue Reading

View PDF

View PDF





Revenue of $8.1 billion increased 4.7% as reported and 4.6% organic



GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.30



Raises FY24 organic revenue growth and EPS guidance



Company provides portfolio management update on Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses

Received U.S. FDA approval for PulseSelectTM pulsed field ablation (PFA) system and PerceptTM RC neurostimulator with BrainSenseTM technology; CE Mark for MiniMedTM 780G System with Simplera SyncTM CGM and MicraTM AV2 and MicraTM VR2 leadless pacemakers Financial Results

Medtronic reported Q3 worldwide revenue of $8.089 billion, an increase of 4.7% as reported and 4.6% on an organic basis. The company's organic revenue results reflect continued momentum across the company, driven by strong growth in Diabetes, Core Spine, Cardiac Surgery, Structural Heart, and Cardiac Pacing, as well as strength in international markets. The organic revenue growth comparison excludes:

Revenue of $17 million and the associated $2 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation reported as Other, stemming from business separations; and

The favorable impact from foreign currency translation of $70 million on the remaining segments. As reported, Q3 GAAP net income and diluted EPS were $1.322 billion and $0.99, respectively, both representing increases of 8%. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, Q3 non-GAAP net income of $1.728 billion and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.30 were both flat. Included in non-GAAP diluted EPS was an 11 cent, or 8%, unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation. "We're building momentum, with another quarter of solid execution on our commitments. We continue to deliver durable revenue growth, with particular strength in multiple businesses, as well as in international markets as we expand access to our innovative healthcare technologies around the globe," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Our recent major product approvals – including transformative products in the diabetes, cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, hypertension, and pulsed field ablation spaces – increase our confidence in driving reliable growth over the coming quarters and years." Cardiovascular Portfolio

The Cardiovascular Portfolio includes the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure (CRHF), Structural Heart & Aortic (SHA), and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular (CPV) divisions. Revenue of $2.929 billion increased 6.1% as reported and 5.1% organic, with a low-double digit organic increase in SHA, mid-single digit organic increases in CPV, and low-single digit increase in CRHF.

CRHF results included low-single digit growth in Cardiac Rhythm Management, driven by high-single digit growth in Cardiac Pacing Therapies, including mid-teens growth in MicraTM transcatheter pacing systems; Cardiac Ablation Solutions grew low-double digits in international markets



SHA driven by low-double digit growth in both Aortic and Cardiac Surgery; Structural Heart grew high-single digits, with double digit growth in Western Europe and Japan on the adoption of EvolutTM FX



CPV delivered high-single digit growth in Coronary on growth in guide catheters, balloons, and drug-eluting stents; Peripheral Vascular Health grew mid-single digits, with low-double digit growth in Vascular Embolization products, high-single digit growth in drug-coated balloons

Received U.S. FDA approval and CE Mark for PulseSelectTM pulsed field ablation (PFA) system, with first commercial cases occurring in fiscal Q4, and the Nitron CryoConsoleTM system; Received CE Mark for MicraTM AV2 and MicraTM VR2 next generation leadless pacemakers Neuroscience Portfolio

The Neuroscience Portfolio includes the Cranial & Spinal Technologies (CST), Specialty Therapies, and Neuromodulation divisions. Revenue of $2.355 billion increased 4.8% as reported and 4.3% organic, with a mid-single digit organic increase in CST, low-single digit organic increases in Specialty Therapies and flat organic results in Neuromodulation.

CST overall performance was driven by continued adoption of the company's AiBLETM ecosystem, with high-single digit global and U.S. growth in Core Spine, mid-teens global and U.S. growth in Biologics, and mid-single digit growth in Neurosurgery



Specialty Therapies results driven by mid-single digit growth in Neurovascular, including double digit growth in flow diversion; ENT grew mid-single digits with strength in power capital and disposables and localized drug delivery sinus implants; Pelvic Health results driven by mid-single digit growth in sacral neuromodulation on the continued adoption of the InterStim XTM system, offset by a product line divestiture

Neuromodulation results included low-single digit growth in Brain Modulation, with mid-teens Western Europe growth on launch of the PerceptTM RC neurostimulator with BrainSenseTM technology; Pain Stim results were flat, with low-single digit growth in the U.S. Medical Surgical Portfolio

The Medical Surgical Portfolio includes the Surgical & Endoscopy (SE) and the Patient Monitoring & Respiratory Interventions (PMRI) divisions. Revenue of $2.148 billion increased 3.9% as reported and 2.9% organic, with low-single digit organic increases in both SE and PMRI. Excluding sales of ventilators, which declined mid-twenties, both Medical Surgical and PMRI grew mid-single digits organic.

SE results included mid-single digit growth in General Surgical Technologies, with strength in wound management and hernia products, low-single digit growth in Advanced Surgical Technologies, and mid-single growth in Endoscopy

PMRI results driven by mid-single digit growth in Patient Monitoring, with high twenties growth in NellcorTM pulse oximetry monitors; Respiratory Interventions results declined mid-single digit, with low-single digit growth in Airways offset by declines in ventilator sales Diabetes

Diabetes revenue of $640 million increased 12.3% as reported and 10.2% organic.

U.S. grew mid-single digits, returning to growth on the continued launch of the MiniMedTM 780G system; High-forties growth in U.S. insulin pump sales with continued sequential increases in customer base



Non-U.S. Developed Markets grew low-double digits on continued MiniMedTM 780G system adoption and increased CGM attachment rates

Received CE Mark for MiniMedTM 780G System with Simplera SyncTM CGM; limited European release expected in spring 2024 with phased European commercial launch in summer 2024 Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions (PMRI) Update

Medtronic has decided to exit its ventilator product line and retain and combine the remaining PMRI businesses into one business unit called Acute Care and Monitoring (ACM). Exiting the increasingly unprofitable ventilator product line and combining the remaining businesses allows for increased investment in ACM with a focus on profitable growth. Given this increased investment along with an improved competitive landscape, the company has strong conviction in driving durable category leadership in this newly combined business. Medtronic will continue to honor existing ventilator contracts to serve the needs of its customers and their patients, and expects that existing manufacturers, who today account for the majority of the market, can meet customer demand for new ventilators moving forward. Guidance

The company today raised its FY24 revenue growth and EPS guidance. The company increased its FY24 organic revenue growth guidance from the prior 4.75% to the new range of 4.75% to 5%. The organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency and revenue related to business separations reported as Other. Including Other revenue and the impact of foreign currency, if recent foreign currency exchange rates hold, FY24 revenue growth on a reported basis would be in the range of 2.9% to 3.3%. The company increased its FY24 diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance from the prior range of $5.13 to $5.19 to the new range of $5.19 to $5.21, a 4 cent increase at the midpoint that is reflective of the company's third quarter outperformance. "In addition to delivering durable sales growth, we also drove improvements to our margins, as our cost efficiency programs helped to offset the impact of inflation, tax, and currency, contributing to our EPS and cash flow performance in the quarter," said Karen Parkhill, Medtronic EVP & chief financial officer. "Based on our year-to-date performance, including another solid financial performance this quarter, we are raising our full-year guidance on both the top and bottom lines. We remain focused on restoring our earnings power and creating value for our shareholders." Video Webcast Information

Medtronic will host a video webcast today, February 20, at 8:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. CST) to provide information about its businesses for the public, investors, analysts, and news media. This webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events icon at href="" rel="nofollow" medtroni , and this earnings release will be archived at href="" rel="nofollow" medtroni . Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay of the webcast and transcript of the company's prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Events icon at href="" rel="nofollow" medtroni . Medtronic plans to report its FY24 fourth quarter results on Thursday, May 23, 2024. For fiscal year 2025, Medtronic plans to report its first, second, third, and fourth quarter results on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, November 19, 2024, February 18, 2025, and Thursday, May 22, 2025, respectively. Confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event. Financial Schedules and Earnings Presentation

The third quarter financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations can be viewed by clicking on the Investor Events link at href="" rel="nofollow" medtroni . To view a printable PDF of the financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations, click here . To view the third quarter earnings presentation, click here .

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE(1) (Unaudited)



THIRD QUARTER



YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED





ORGANIC



REPORTED





ORGANIC (in millions) FY24

FY23

Growth

Currency

Impact(2)

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth



FY24

FY23

Growth

Currency

Impact(2)

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth Cardiovascular $

2,929

$

2,760

6.1

%

$



28

$

2,901

$

2,760

5.1

%



$

8,702

$

8,219

5.9

%

$



40

$

8,662

$

8,219

5.4

% Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 1,470

1,419

3.6

16

1,454

1,419

2.5



4,408

4,217

4.5

27

4,381

4,217

3.9 Structural Heart & Aortic 843

760

10.9

10

833

760

9.6



2,475

2,259

9.6

17

2,458

2,259

8.8 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 616

581

6.0

2

614

581

5.7



1,818

1,744

4.2

(3)

1,821

1,744

4.4 Neuroscience 2,355

2,248

4.8

10

2,345

2,248

4.3



6,861

6,549

4.8

5

6,856

6,549

4.7 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,204

1,128

6.7

3

1,201

1,128

6.5



3,465

3,253

6.5

-

3,465

3,253

6.5 Specialty Therapies 726

699

3.9

3

723

699

3.4



2,126

2,052

3.6

(3)

2,129

2,052

3.8 Neuromodulation 425

420

1.2

4

421

420

0.2



1,270

1,244

2.1

9

1,261

1,244

1.4 Medical Surgical 2,148

2,068

3.9

20

2,128

2,068

2.9



6,329

6,003

5.4

36

6,293

6,003

4.8 Surgical & Endoscopy 1,616

1,546

4.5

18

1,598

1,546

3.4



4,803

4,514

6.4

35

4,768

4,514

5.6 Patient Monitoring & Respiratory Interventions 532

522

1.9

2

530

522

1.5



1,526

1,489

2.5

1

1,525

1,489

2.4 Diabetes 640

570

12.3

12

628

570

10.2



1,829

1,667

9.7

32

1,797

1,667

7.8 Other(3) 17

81

(79.0)

(2)

-

-

-



54

243

(77.8)

(7)

-

-

- TOTAL $

8,089

$

7,727

4.7

%

$



68

$

8,001

$

7,646

4.6

%



$

23,775

$

22,682

4.8

%

$



106

$

23,607

$

22,439

5.2

%





(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (3) Includes inorganic revenue from the divested Renal Care Solutions business and Transition Manufacturing Agreements from previously divested businesses.

MEDTRONIC PLC U.S.(1)(2) REVENUE (Unaudited)



THIRD QUARTER



YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED

ORGANIC



REPORTED

ORGANIC (in millions) FY24

FY23

Growth

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth



FY24

FY23

Growth

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth Cardiovascular $

1,373

$

1,363

0.7

%

$

1,373

$

1,363

0.7

%



$

4,149

$

4,059

2.2

%

$

4,149

$

4,059

2.2

% Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 745

753

(1.1)

745

753

(1.1)



2,247

2,233

0.6

2,247

2,233

0.6 Structural Heart & Aortic 363

337

7.7

363

337

7.7



1,087

997

9.0

1,087

997

9.0 Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 265

274

(3.3)

265

274

(3.3)



816

829

(1.6)

816

829

(1.6) Neuroscience 1,556

1,507

3.3

1,556

1,507

3.3



4,614

4,437

4.0

4,614

4,437

4.0 Cranial & Spinal Technologies 875

824

6.2

875

824

6.2



2,560

2,404

6.5

2,560

2,404

6.5 Specialty Therapies 407

402

1.2

407

402

1.2



1,202

1,186

1.3

1,202

1,186

1.3 Neuromodulation 275

281

(2.1)

275

281

(2.1)



852

848

0.5

852

848

0.5 Medical Surgical 960

959

0.1

960

959

0.1



2,805

2,685

4.5

2,805

2,685

4.5 Surgical & Endoscopy 663

674

(1.6)

663

674

(1.6)



1,971

1,888

4.4

1,971

1,888

4.4 Patient Monitoring & Respiratory Interventions 297

285

4.2

297

285

4.2



834

797

4.6

834

797

4.6 Diabetes 224

215

4.2

224

215

4.2



629

650

(3.2)

629

650

(3.2) Other(3) 7

17

(58.8)

-

-

-



23

66

(65.2)

-

-

- TOTAL $

4,120

$

4,062

1.4

%

$

4,113

$

4,045

1.7

%



$

12,219

$

11,897

2.7

%

$

12,197

$

11,831

3.1

%





(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (3) Includes inorganic revenue from the divested Renal Care Solutions business and Transition Manufacturing Agreements from previously divested businesses.

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE: GEOGRAPHIC (1)(2) (Unaudited)



THIRD QUARTER



YEAR-TO-DATE

REPORTED





ORGANIC



REPORTED





ORGANIC (in millions) FY24

FY23

Growth

Currency

Impact(3)

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth



FY24

FY23

Growth

Currency

Impact(3)

Adjusted

FY24

Adjusted

FY23

Growth U.S. $

1,373

$

1,363

0.7

%

$



-

$

1,373

$

1,363

0.7

%



$

4,149

$

4,059

2.2

%

$



-

$

4,149

$

4,059

2.2

% Non-U.S. Developed 950

859

10.6

30

920

859

7.1



2,818

2,553

10.4

75

2,743

2,553

7.4 Emerging Markets 607

538

12.8

(2)

609

538

13.2



1,734

1,607

7.9

(34)

1,768

1,607

10.0 Cardiovascular 2,929

2,760

6.1

28

2,901

2,760

5.1



8,702

8,219

5.9

40

8,662

8,219

5.4 U.S. 1,556

1,507

3.3

-

1,556

1,507

3.3



4,614

4,437

4.0

-

4,614

4,437

4.0 Non-U.S. Developed 442

401

10.2

10

432

401

7.7



1,257

1,189

5.7

20

1,237

1,189

4.0 Emerging Markets 357

341

4.7

-

357

341

4.7



991

923

7.4

(15)

1,006

923

9.0 Neuroscience 2,355

2,248

4.8

10

2,345

2,248

4.3



6,861

6,549

4.8

5

6,856

6,549

4.7 U.S. 960

959

0.1

-

960

959

0.1



2,805

2,685

4.5

-

2,805

2,685

4.5 Non-U.S. Developed 758

725

4.6

15

743

725

2.5



2,270

2,144

5.9

36

2,234

2,144

4.2 Emerging Markets 429

384

11.7

5

424

384

10.4



1,254

1,174

6.8

-

1,254

1,174

6.8 Medical Surgical 2,148

2,068

3.9

20

2,128

2,068

2.9



6,329

6,003

5.4

36

6,293

6,003

4.8 U.S. 224

215

4.2

-

224

215

4.2



629

650

(3.2)

-

629

650

(3.2) Non-U.S. Developed 322

274

17.5

13

309

274

12.8



947

792

19.6

36

911

792

15.0 Emerging Markets 94

80

17.5

(1)

95

80

18.8



253

226

11.9

(4)

257

226

13.7 Diabetes 640

570

12.3

12

628

570

10.2



1,829

1,667

9.7

32

1,797

1,667

7.8 U.S. 7

17

(58.8)

-

-

-

-



23

66

(65.2)

-

-

-

- Non-U.S. Developed 2

36

(94.4)

(1)

-

-

-



14

101

(86.1)

(4)

-

-

- Emerging Markets 8

28

(71.4)

(1)

-

-

-



18

76

(76.3)

(3)

-

-

- Other(4) 17

81

(79.0)

(2)

-

-

-



54

243

(77.8)

(7)

-

-

- U.S. 4,120

4,062

1.4

-

4,113

4,045

1.7



12,219

11,897

2.7

-

12,197

11,831

3.1 Non-U.S. Developed 2,473

2,294

7.8

67

2,403

2,258

6.4



7,305

6,779

7.8

162

7,125

6,678

6.7 Emerging Markets 1,495

1,371

9.0

2

1,484

1,343

10.5



4,251

4,006

6.1

(56)

4,285

3,929

9.1 TOTAL $

8,089

$

7,727

4.7

%

$



68

$

8,001

$

7,646

4.6

%



$

23,775

$

22,682

4.8

%

$



106

$

23,607

$

22,439

5.2

%





(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. Non-U.S. developed markets include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Canada, and the countries within Western Europe. Emerging Markets include the countries of the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the countries of Asia that are not included in the non-U.S. developed markets, as previously defined. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (3) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (4) Includes inorganic revenue from the divested Renal Care Solutions business and Transition Manufacturing Agreements from previously divested businesses.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





Three

months

ended

Nine months ended (in millions, except per share data) January 26,

2024

January 27,

2023

January 26,

2024

January 27,

2023 Net sales $





8,089

$





7,727

$





23,775

$





22,682 Costs and expenses:













Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets 2,782

2,689

8,172

7,740 Research and development expense 695

688

2,060

2,055 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,673

2,615

7,971

7,799 Amortization of intangible assets 419

431

1,274

1,275 Restructuring charges, net 20

38

114

81 Certain litigation charges -

-

105

- Other operating expense (income), net 17

(125)

(13)

(187) Operating profit 1,483

1,392

4,091

3,920 Other non-operating income, net (177)

(149)

(407)

(342) Interest expense, net 188

167

517

449 Income before income taxes 1,472

1,375

3,982

3,813 Income tax provision 135

146

936

1,218 Net income 1,337

1,229

3,045

2,595 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (15)

(6)

(23)

(17) Net income attributable to Medtronic $





1,322

$





1,222

$





3,022

$





2,579 Basic earnings per share $







0.99

$







0.92

$







2.27

$







1.94 Diluted earnings per share $







0.99

$







0.92

$







2.27

$







1.94 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,329.7

1,330.2

1,330.1

1,329.6 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,331.7

1,332.0

1,332.4

1,332.8



The data in the schedule above has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and therefore, the quarterly amounts may not sum to the fiscal year-to-date amounts.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)





Three months ended January

26, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to

Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $

8,089

$

2,782

65.6

%

$

1,483

18.3

%

$

1,472

$



1,322

$

0.99

9.2

% Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets -

-

-

419

5.2

419

354

0.27

15.5 Restructuring and associated costs (2) -

(12)

0.1

55

0.7

55

46

0.03

16.4 Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) -

(12)

0.1

58

0.7

58

52

0.04

10.3 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) -

-

-

-

-

24

24

0.02

- Medical device regulations (5) -

(18)

0.2

26

0.3

26

21

0.02

19.2 Certain tax adjustments, net (6) -

-

-

-

-

-

(92)

(0.07)

- Non-GAAP $

8,089

$

2,740

66.1

%

$

2,042

25.2

%

$

2,055

$



1,728

$

1.30

15.2

% Currency impact (68)

(66)

0.6

164

2.3









0.11



Currency Adjusted $

8,021

$

2,674

66.7

%

$

2,206

27.5

%









$

1.41









































Three months ended January

27, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to

Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $

7,727

$

2,689

65.2

%

$

1,392

18.0

%

$

1,375

$



1,222

$

0.92

10.6

% Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets -

-

-

431

5.6

431

367

0.28

15.1 Restructuring and associated costs (2) -

(26)

0.3

104

1.3

104

83

0.06

20.2 Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) -

(9)

0.1

34

0.4

34

29

0.03

26.7 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) -

-

-

-

-

(8)

(8)

(0.01)

- Medical device regulations (5) -

(23)

0.3

37

0.5

37

31

0.02

18.9 Certain tax adjustments, net -

-

-

-

-

-

3

-

- Non-GAAP $

7,727

$

2,630

66.0

%

$

1,998

25.9

%

$

1,973

$



1,727

$

1.30

12.1

%



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 20, 2024. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and charges related to the potential separation of the Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses within our Medical Surgical Portfolio. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (6) The net tax benefit primarily relates to a change in a Swiss Cantonal tax rate associated with previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions and the step up in tax basis for Swiss Cantonal purposes.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)





Nine months ended January 26, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to

Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $

23,775

$

8,172

65.6

%

$

4,091

17.2

%

$

3,982

$



3,022

$

2.27

23.5

% Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets -

-

-

1,274

5.4

1,274

1,078

0.81

15.4 Restructuring and associated costs (2) -

(43)

0.2

237

1.0

237

198

0.15

16.5 Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) -

(24)

0.1

165

0.7

165

149

0.11

9.7 Certain litigation charges -

-

-

105

0.4

105

81

0.06

22.9 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) -

-

-

-

-

113

109

0.08

4.4 Medical device regulations (5) -

(60)

0.3

88

0.4

88

70

0.05

20.5 Certain tax adjustments, net (6) -

-

-

-

-

-

282

0.21

- Non-GAAP $

23,775

$

8,046

66.2

%

$

5,961

25.1

%

$

5,965

$



4,988

$

3.74

16.0

% Currency impact (106)

(132)

0.4

406

1.8









0.27



Currency Adjusted $

23,669

$

7,914

66.6

%

$

6,367

26.9

%









$

4.01









































Nine months ended January 27, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Net Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

attributable

to

Medtronic

Diluted

EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $

22,682

$

7,740

65.9

%

$

3,920

17.3

%

$

3,813

$



2,579

$

1.94

31.9

% Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Amortization of intangible assets -

-

-

1,275

5.6

1,275

1,082

0.81

15.2 Restructuring and associated costs (2) -

(67)

0.3

275

1.2

275

219

0.16

20.0 Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) -

(59)

0.3

207

0.9

207

186

0.14

32.3 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) -

-

-

-

-

(23)

(23)

(0.02)

- Medical device regulations (5) -

(62)

0.3

107

0.5

107

87

0.07

18.7 Debt redemption premium and other charges (7) -

-

-

-

-

53

42

0.03

20.8 Certain tax adjustments, net (8) -

-

-

-

-

-

783

0.59

- Non-GAAP $

22,682

$

7,551

66.7

%

$

5,783

25.5

%

$

5,706

$



4,953

$

3.72

12.9

%



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 20, 2024. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and charges related to the potential separation of the Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses within our Medical Surgical Portfolio. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific period. (6) The net charge primarily relates to an income tax reserve adjustment associated with the June 1, 2023, Israeli

Central-Lod District Court decision and the establishment of a valuation allowance against certain net operating losses which were partially offset by a benefit from the change in a Swiss Cantonal tax rate associated with previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions and the step up in tax basis for Swiss Cantonal purposes. (7) The charges relate to the early redemption of approximately $2.3 billion of debt and were recorded within interest expense, net within the consolidated statements of income. (8) The charge primarily relates to a $764 million reserve adjustment that was a direct result of the U.S. Tax Court opinion, issued on August 18, 2022, on the previously disclosed litigation regarding the allocation of income between

Medtronic, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary operating in Puerto Rico.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)





Three months ended January

26, 2024 (in millions) Net Sales

SG&A

Expense

SG&A

Expense

as

a % of Net

Sales

R&D

Expense

R&D

Expense

as a % of

Net Sales

Other

Operating

(Income)

Expense,

net

Other

Operating

(Inc.)/Exp.,

net as a % of

Net Sales

Other Non-

Operating

Income, net GAAP $



8,089

$

2,673

33.0

%

$



695

8.6

%

$





17

0.2

%

$





(177) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Restructuring and associated costs (2) -

(23)

(0.3)

-

-

-

-

- Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) -

(24)

(0.3)

-

-

(23)

(0.3)

- Medical device regulations (4) -

-

-

(8)

(0.1)

-

-

- (Gain)/loss on minority investments (5) -

-

-

-

-

-

-

(24) Non-GAAP $



8,089

$

2,625

32.5

%

$



687

8.5

%

$





(6)

(0.1)

%

$





(201) Currency impact (68)

(25)

(0.1)

-

0.1

(142)

(1.7)

2 Currency Adjusted $



8,021

$

2,600

32.4

%

$



687

8.6

%

$



(148)

(1.8)

%

$





(199)



Nine months ended January

26, 2024 (in millions) Net Sales

SG&A

Expense

SG&A

Expense as

a % of Net

Sales

R&D

Expense

R&D

Expense

as a % of

Net Sales

Other

Operating

(Income)

Expense,

net

Other

Operating

(Inc.)/Exp.,

net as a % of

Net Sales

Other Non-

Operating

Income, net GAAP $

23,775

$

7,971

33.5

%

$

2,060

8.7

%

$



(13)

(0.1)

%

$





(407) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Restructuring and associated costs (2) -

(80)

(0.3)

-

-

-

-

- Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3) -

(66)

(0.3)

-

-

(76)

(0.3)

- Medical device regulations (4) -

(1)

-

(27)

(0.1)

-

-

- (Gain)/loss on minority investments (5) -

-

-

-

-

-

-

(113) Non-GAAP $

23,775

$

7,824

32.9

%

$

2,033

8.6

%

$



(89)

(0.4)

%

$





(520) Currency impact (106)

(56)

(0.1)

2

-

(327)

(1.4)

8 Currency Adjusted $

23,669

$

7,768

32.8

%

$

2,035

8.6

%

$



(416)

(1.8)

%

$





(512)



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 20, 2024. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and charges related to the potential separation of the Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses within our Medical Surgical Portfolio. (4) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (5) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended (in millions) January 26, 2024

January 27, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $











4,010

$











3,579 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (1,161)

(1,081) Free Cash Flow(2) $











2,849

$











2,498



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated February 20, 2024. (1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in

millions)

January 26, 2024

April 28, 2023 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$







1,623

$







1,543 Investments

6,698

6,416 Accounts receivable, less allowances and credit losses of $180 and $176, respectively

5,968

5,998 Inventories, net

5,726

5,293 Other current assets

2,499

2,425 Total current assets

22,513

21,675 Property, plant, and equipment, net

5,838

5,569 Goodwill

41,160

41,425 Other intangible assets, net

13,690

14,844 Tax assets

3,599

3,477 Other assets

4,036

3,959 Total assets

$





90,836

$





90,948 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current debt obligations

$







1,029

$









20 Accounts payable

1,992

2,662 Accrued compensation

2,174

1,949 Accrued income taxes

1,109

840 Other accrued expenses

3,488

3,581 Total current liabilities

9,793

9,051 Long-term debt

24,153

24,344 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits

1,049

1,093 Accrued income taxes

1,821

2,360 Deferred tax liabilities

615

708 Other liabilities

1,410

1,727 Total liabilities

38,840

39,283 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares- par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized, 1,329,653,024 and

1,330,809,036 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

-

- Additional paid-in capital

24,589

24,590 Retained earnings

30,661

30,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,459)

(3,499) Total shareholders' equity

51,792

51,483 Noncontrolling interests

204

182 Total equity

51,996

51,665 Total liabilities and equity

$





90,836

$





90,948



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine months ended (in millions) January 26, 2024

January 27, 2023 Operating Activities:





Net income $







3,045

$







2,595 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,993

2,018 Provision for credit losses 62

54 Deferred income taxes (250)

(78) Stock-based compensation 303

280 Loss on debt extinguishment -

53 Other, net 265

182 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Accounts receivable, net (140)

(408) Inventories, net (530)

(936) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (253)

163 Other operating assets and liabilities (485)

(344) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,010

3,579 Investing Activities:





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (74)

(1,867) Additions to property, plant, and equipment (1,161)

(1,081) Purchases of investments (5,422)

(5,472) Sales and maturities of investments 5,142

5,387 Other investing activities, net (155)

15 Net cash used in investing activities (1,670)

(3,018) Financing Activities:





Change in current debt obligations, net 1,010

625 Proceeds from short-term borrowings (maturities greater than 90 days) -

2,284 Issuance of long-term debt -

3,430 Payments on long-term debt -

(3,083) Dividends to shareholders (2,753)

(2,711) Issuance of ordinary shares 206

209 Repurchase of ordinary shares (510)

(548) Other financing activities (44)

(276) Net cash used in financing activities (2,091)

(70) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (170)

317 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 80

808 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,543

3,714 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $







1,623

$







4,521







Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for:





Income taxes $







1,403

$







1,314 Interest 568

262



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT ), visit and follow on X and LinkedIn .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products, government regulation, geopolitical conflicts, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the company's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of the company. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words or expressions, such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "looking ahead," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "should," "going to," "will," and similar words or expressions, the negative or plural of such words or expressions and other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this press release, including to reflect future events or circumstances.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and organic revenue, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. References to quarterly or annual figures increasing, decreasing or remaining flat are in comparison to fiscal year 2023.

Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS exclude the effect of certain charges or gains that contribute to or reduce earnings but that result from transactions or events that management believes may or may not recur with similar materiality or impact to operations in future periods (Non-GAAP Adjustments). Medtronic generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial schedules accompanying this press release.

Medtronic calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, forward-looking organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as significant acquisitions or divestitures. Forward-looking diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance also excludes other potential charges or gains that would be recorded as Non-GAAP Adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. Medtronic does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP EPS guidance to projected GAAP EPS guidance because the combined impact and timing of recognition of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

Contacts:





Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations

Investor Relations +1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

SOURCE Medtronic plc