DIMDEX 2024 Announces MBDA As Gold Sponsor For 8Th Edition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The organising committee of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) has announced MBDA as a returning Gold Sponsor for its eighth edition, taking place from March 4 to 6, under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The 8th edition of DIMDEX 2024 is hosted and organised by Qatar Armed Forces and will be held this year under the theme“Igniting the Future of Maritime Security and Beyond,” at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The agreement was inked at Qatar Ministry of Defense in the presence of HE Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, by Chairman of DIMDEX organising committee Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al Ansari, and General Manager of MBDA Qatar Toby Broughton.

MBDA is a multi-national European group, a world-leader in the field of complex weapon systems, playing a key role in keeping nations safe.