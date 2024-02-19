Odisha Biotech Park Set To Become India's Largest Vaccine Manufacturing Hub

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneshwar, Feb 19 (KNN) Vaccine manufacturing plant Sapigen Biologix, located at Odisha Biotech Park in Andharua, is gearing up to commence commercial production of vaccines by May this year.

This announcement was made by VK Pandian, chairman of 5T technology, and Nabin Odisha, following their visit to the plant on Sunday.

Official sources revealed that the manufacturing facility will boast a formidable capacity, capable of producing 2.4 crore doses of various vaccines daily, marking the final phase of its commissioning.

"With its full capacity, this facility in Odisha will be the biggest vaccine producing plant in the country," officials stated.

Led by Dr. Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech, the plant represents a substantial investment of Rs 1500 crores.

It is expected to generate 1500 direct employment opportunities, with a focus on local hiring from Odisha.

The plant's mandate includes the production of over 15 different vaccines targeting diseases such as cholera and malaria, as per the official statement from the chief minister's office.

Highlighting the global significance of this initiative, Pandian emphasised, "These vaccines will be supplied to many parts of the world. It will strengthen the name for Odisha in the field of biotechnology. With vaccines from here, millions of lives will be safeguarded around the world."

During his visit, Pandian inspected all subunits of the plant, engaging with both management and employees.

He also directed government agencies to extend full support to ensure the plant's commissioning within the next three months, underscoring the government's commitment to the project.

Assuring further assistance, Pandian expressed confidence that the establishment of this large-scale manufacturing plant would attract complementary biotechnology-related companies to the Odisha Biotech Park, fostering additional investments and job creation in this specialised domain.

This development aligns with Odisha's recent approval of a biotechnology policy, signalling the state's commitment to nurturing advancements in the biotech sector and positioning itself as a key player in vaccine manufacturing on a national and global scale.

(KNN Bureau)