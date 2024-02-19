Uzbekistan, Russia Discuss Implementation Of Agreements In Trade, Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. Uzbekistan
and Russia considered matters related to the implementation of
agreements and arrangements in the sphere of trade and economic
cooperation, adopted following the Uzbek President's official visit
to Russia on October 5-7, 2023, Trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's president
Shavkat Mirziyoyev with a delegation headed by Deputy Prime
Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia, Co-Chairman
of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation
Denis Manturov.
At the beginning of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Denis
Manturov conveyed to the head of state sincere greetings and best
wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During the meeting, the sides noted with satisfaction that
bilateral trade turnover grew by 6.6 percent last year. Projects in
industry, energy, transport, metallurgy, chemistry,
pharmaceuticals, and other sectors are being implemented.
The sides highly appreciated the fruitful results of the
meetings of the intergovernmental commission and interregional,
educational, and medical forums held in 2023.
Special attention was paid to the importance of maintaining the
growth rate of mutual trade as well as further promotion of
cooperation projects, including on the platform of the
International Industrial Exhibition "Innoprom. Central Asia," which
will be held for the third time in Tashkent in April this year.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia amounted
to $9.8 billion in 2023.
The share of Russia's investments and loans in 2023 in
Uzbekistan's economy fell to 13.4 percent of total foreign
investments in the country a year earlier (20.3 percent).
