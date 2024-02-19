Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Spokesman Responds To Armenia's PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh commented
on Pashinyan's statements at the meeting with the Armenian
community in Munich, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that despite the
fact that on the initiative of the German Chancellor the meeting
between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in a
constructive and useful atmosphere, despite the calls for the
normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, border
delimitation and peace treaty, the statements of Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan directing the international community in
the wrong direction are regrettable.
"Regarding the Armenian Prime Minister's opinion that
"Garabagh's right to self-determination is not supported by the
international community," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said
that Pashinyan seems to be saying that his claims to the
territories of Azerbaijan are not unjustified, but only thoughtless
actions that need to be continued because they are not supported by
the international community:
"this once again indirectly proves that the claims of the Armenian
side still continue. In this regard, claims to our territorial
integrity and sovereignty should be removed from the Constitution
and legislative acts of Armenia.
The opinion of the Prime Minister of Armenia also shows that the
pressure of the international community on Armenia to restrain it
from taking a position contrary to international law is
important.
As for the Armenian side's claim about Azerbaijan's alleged
violation of the trilateral declaration, it is well known that it
has no basis, that Armenia, contrary to its commitments, has not
withdrawn its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan and has
not fulfilled its obligation to open the lines of
communication.
The Armenian side should understand that the way to ensure peace
and stability in the region is through the establishment of
relations with neighboring countries on the basis of affirmation
and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as
direct constructive negotiations with Azerbaijan to establish
peace".
