Cuba Is Honored To Join BRICS As A Partner Country, Cuban President Asserts

HAVANA, Oct 27 (NNN-ACN) - Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, said that his country is honored to join the BRICS Group as a partner.

The head of state also highlighted on X the impact of this bloc for the countries of the South, on the road to a more just, democratic, equitable and sustainable international order.

In this regard, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, underscored Cuba's commitment to work together with the members in the construction of a development and cooperation agenda that responds to the priorities of the South by being accepted as a partner country.

Likewise, in his publication on X, Cuban diplomat highlighted the interest of jointly advancing in the defense of multilateralism, peace and international law.

In a historic decision, during the 16th BRICS Summit, which was held in Kazan, Russia, the alliance welcomed 13 countries to participate as partner countries, informed the Cuban foreign ministry.

The countries joining as partners are Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. - NNN-ACN

