Ukrainian Sappers Neutralized More Than 2,875 Explosives In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past week, demining units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's State Special Transport Service have disposed 2,875 explosive objects and cleared 10 hectares of the recaptured territories.

The State Special Transport Service said this in a post on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the last week (February 9-16), 5,204.83 hectares of terrain, 5,091.05 hectares of farmland, 6.61 km of roads, and 0.53 km of pipelines were inspected and cleared. As many as 2,875 explosive objects were removed and neutralized," the statement said.

The removal of explosive ordnance from the regions of Ukraine liberated from the Russians continues to be carried out by 248 demining groups of the Defense Ministry.

The work is carried out with the use of special equipment for mechanized demining.

In total, the suppers of the Defense Ministry's units found and neutralized 296,113 explosive objects.

As Ukrinform reports, the number of units and sappers of the State Emergency Service in Ukraine will be increased.