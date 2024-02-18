Japan Will Provide Long-Term Support To Ukraine - FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan will enlist help from the private sector and continue its long-term support for Ukraine.

This was stated by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in an interview with NHK ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will begin in Tokyo on Monday, according to Ukrinform.

Kamikawa said the private sector's involvement is essential to help restore and reconstruct Ukraine.

According to her, achieving these goals will be a long-running endeavor toward rebuilding the country as well as the livelihoods of its people. She vowed that Japan will make sustained efforts encompassing various sectors.

Kamikawa also emphasized incorporating "Women, Peace and Security," or WPS, in reconstruction plans. The concept highlights women's active involvement in conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts. She said Japan will stand by all Ukrainians, including women and children.

Regarding Japan's travel restrictions which now cover Ukraine's entire territory, Kamikawa said she has heard some companies complain they cannot make a decision to start business without actually visiting the country.

According to her, protection of Japanese citizens remains a top priority, but Tokyo is also working to facilitate corporate activities and considering how to handle the restrictions.

The government is expected to announce a plan at the conference to ease some of the restrictions for parties including corporate personnel.

In an interview with The Japan News , Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky has said Ukraine hopes Japanese automakers will make investments in the country, which can be considered a good place to build electric vehicles.

Ahead of the conference in Tokyo, Korsunsky said that Japanese knowledge and technologies related to postdisaster reconstruction will be useful in land mine and debris disposal, road restoration and temporary housing construction in Ukraine, where repairing infrastructure damaged by Russian military attacks is an urgent task to revive the economy.

The conference is also expected to discuss the development of agriculture, Ukraine's key industry.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukraine Recovery Conference will be held in Tokyo on February 19-20. It will be the largest contact between the governments and businesses of Japan and Ukraine in the last five years.

At the conference, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce Tokyo's plans to help rebuild Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to deliver a video address to the conference participants, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will speak about the country's needs.