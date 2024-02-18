Israeli Health Ministry Reports Four New Cases Of Measles

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Israeli Health Ministry has reported four new cases of measles in a statement.

This brings the total number of measles cases diagnosed in Israel since mid-December to 18, with most of these patients not being fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the ministry.

The four newly reported measles cases in Israel consist of a tourist from Russia, an adult from northern Israel, a child who recently returned from Azerbaijan, and a toddler from the northern Israeli city of Nahariya.

The ministry has emphasized the importance of vaccinating children and individuals with weakened immune systems. It urges individuals experiencing symptoms of measles to seek medical attention and avoid crowded places, and advises travelers to ensure they have received the measles vaccine.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that presents symptoms such as fever, general discomfort, a runny nose, and a rash. It can lead to severe complications, some of which can be life-threatening.