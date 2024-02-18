Web3 Marketplace“STRATO Mercata” Pioneers Access To Real-World Assets

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Brooklyn, New York, November 9, 2023 – Blockchain technology has brought about a paradigm shift around ownership, trading, and access to assets. At the forefront of this transformation is STRATO Mercata , a cutting-edge Web3 marketplace for real-world assets, built by industry veteran BlockApps .

STRATO Mercata aims to democratize access to real-world assets and enhance market efficiency. The marketplace currently offers a curated selection of assets from various categories, including carbon offsets, nickel, and physical collectibles such as art and sneakers. These assets are physical goods, or backed by real-world projects, that are tokenized and made available digitally.

One notable feature of the marketplace includes its carbon offset program, which gives consumers and SMBs access to the same carbon markets that were formerly available only to large companies.

Moreover, the marketplace's users will be offered the opportunity to help allocate which project types they are most passionate about, including – but not limited to – hydro, wind, solar, biomass energy, regenerative agriculture and chemical – industrial.

By leveraging the transformative nature of blockchain technology for environmental sustainability, this approach introduces an innovative method to engage individuals in impactful and meaningful ecological efforts.

STRATO Mercata also enables the opportunity to access nickel markets. Typically, this metal is only purchasable in large quantities directly from members of the London Metal Exchange, meaning buyers must place orders in the range of millions of dollars.

Not anymore. By fractionalizing quantities of nickel, STRATO Mercata opens alternative investments to everyday investors looking to diversify their holdings.

Nickel is a surprisingly compelling investment, but is often overshadowed by precious metals such as silver and gold. Here are some reasons nickel is a compelling alternative investment:



Robust performance: Over the past six years, nickel surpassed the S&P 500 with a yearly average increase of 10.3% in contrast to the S&P 500's 8.9%.

All-weather portfolio: Nickel is relatively decoupled from movements in the broader stock market. During the COVID market crash of 2020, for example, the S&P 500 dropped by over 30% while nickel only dropped 9%.

Increasing demand: Nickel is a key metal in the cathodes of nearly all rechargeable batteries. Rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage gives the commodity a tailwind over the coming years.

Price volatility: Nickel prices often experience rapid spikes owing to global conflicts, offering fast returns as a consequence. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, nickel prices spiked 150% in just a few months. Limited investment avenues: There are currently no ETFs or other financial instruments offering investors direct exposure to nickel prices. STRATO Mercata bridges this gap, making nickel markets widely accessible to everyone.

In addition to offering carbon offsets and nickel, STRATO Mercata is the go-to platform for those who seek to own and resell collectible items such as art, cards, and sneakers. The platform offers each item in both physical and virtual form - each physical collectible has a corresponding NFT to ensure that ownership is tamper-proof and provenance is tracked.

Moreover, STRATO Mercata simplifies the resale process by allowing users to purchase, hold, and resell these collectibles on the platform itself, eliminating the need for re-shipping if the buyer so chooses. With these features, STRATO Mercata is the ultimate destination for collectors who want a secure and hassle-free experience.

With BlockApps having a reliable history dating back to 2015, STRATO Mercata is on the rise as a trustworthy, consumer-friendly platform that delivers a new era of real-world asset trading to a broad audience.

Whether you are interested in purchasing carbon offsets, trading nickel, or dabbing in the realm of collectibles, this innovative Web3 marketplace offers a range of real-world assets backed by the power of blockchain technology.

Visit BlockApps today to learn more about their offerings and explore STRATO Mercata's exciting investment opportunities: .





Contact Details:

Name: Roberto Mandanas

Company: STRATO Mercata

Email:

Website: