KBIS 2024 in Las Vegas will reveal the potential of Brazilian stones

(MENAFN- Centrorochas) KBIS 2024 will unveil the potential of Brazilian stones



Natural materials carry within each vein and movement the history of millions and billions of years. With a unique geological formation, Brazil contributes with the most beautiful and unparalleled natural stones in the world. There are over 1,200 types of cataloged materials, making the country the holder of the greatest geodiversity on the planet.



A sample of this true treasure will be on display at KBIS 2024, the main North American event for kitchen and bathroom design, taking place in Las Vegas from February 27 to 29. Brazilian participation will occur through It’s Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone', an export incentive program developed by the Brazilian Center of Natural Stones Exporters (Centrorochas), in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).



Granite, quartzite, marble, and slate are among the main types of natural materials found in the country, renowned for their exceptional resistance to heat, fire, scratches, and weathering, unlike synthetic products. According to Tales Machado, president of Centrorochas, 'quartzite is currently one of the most globally demanded stones. This recent change is the result of technological advancement in the sector, enabling more uniform surfaces, precise cuts, and sophisticated finishes.' He also highlighted that quartzite will be the centerpiece at the Brazilian booth at KBIS.



Designed by the prestigious Uruguayan design firm, LA AGENCIA, the space will showcase floor and wall coverings in Mont Blanc quartzite, artwork crafted in Sauípe and Baccarat quartzite, as well as furniture sculpted in Green Pantanal. 'The use of natural stones has been evolving over the years, following trends and technological innovations, bringing new options for patterns, cuts, and distinctive finishes every day. And that's what we'll show,' added the president of Centrorochas.



Located in the South Hall, booth #SL6015, the space will feature a specially reserved area for the exhibition of 16 materials in cube format. This layout was planned to provide visitors with a sensory and dynamic experience with natural stones, encouraging the appreciation and understanding of their unique characteristics.



For LA AGENCIA's design director, Sebastián Rial, the selection of materials represented an exciting challenge and, at the same time, an immersion into Brazil's geological diversity. 'Choosing each stone was a unique opportunity to highlight not only its beauty but also the singularity of the country's geological history,' he affirmed.



About It's Natural – It's Natural - Brazilian Natural Stone is an export promotion program developed by the Brazilian Center for Ornamental Stone Exporters (Centrorochas) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion agency (ApexBrasil). The program, which currently supports 185 companies, aims to stimulate and increase the exports of Brazilian ornamental stones through a set of strategic internationalization actions, including promotion, image strengthening, and sectoral development in the global market. Over the past two years, the project has impacted more than 600 architects and designers across three continents: North America, Asia, and Europe. Companies interested in joining the project can access and register for free.



About Centrorochas – The Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stone Exporters is actively involved in all national efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the ornamental stone sector. The organization directly supports Brazilian entrepreneurs in their presence abroad, in conjunction with commercial and operational activities related to the development and advancement of Brazilian companies.



About ApexBrasil – Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency works towards promoting Brazilian products and services abroad and attracting foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy. To achieve these goals, the Agency executes a diverse range of commercial promotion initiatives aimed at promoting exports and showcasing Brazilian products and services abroad. This includes prospective and commercial missions, business rounds, support for the participation of Brazilian companies in major international trade shows, visits by foreign buyers and opinion leaders to explore the Brazilian production structure, among other business platforms with the objective of strengthening the Brazil brand.





