Bloomberg Media And SRMG Announce Inaugural Bloomberg Power Players Summit In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The Summit features leading figures from the sports industry, convening to discuss the trends and moves shaping the future of the global sports industry.

Speakers include His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment; Susie Wolff, Managing Director of the Formula One Academy; Amanda Staveley, Co-CEO of Newcastle United FC; Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren and many more.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Bloomberg Media and SRMG announced today the first-ever Bloomberg Power Players Summit, Powered by Asharq Business with Bloomberg in Saudi Arabia. The Summit will take place on 7 March 2024 at the Jeddah Yacht Club, alongside the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The event will bring together influential voices in the business of sports, entertainment, and technology to identify the next potential wave of disruption and multibillion dollar investments.

Hosted by Bloomberg's Business of Sports Chief Correspondent Jason Kelly, the summit will explore key trends and topics shaping the future of sports. Discussions will focus on critical issues such as the influence of private equity in sports investing, evolving dynamics in the world of football with a particular emphasis on the MENA region, and the rise of new opportunities in the esports sector.

The initial speaker lineup features prominent names in the sports industry, each bringing their unique expertise to the Summit. Confirmed speakers include H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment; Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren; Ralf Reichert, CEO of Esports World Cup Foundation; Carlo Nohra, COO of Saudi Pro League; Susie Wolff, Managing Director of the Formula One Academy; Amanda Staveley, Co-CEO of Newcastle United FC; Craig Levine, Co-CEO of ESL FACEIT Group; Dino Young, Founder and CEO of VSPO; Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans; and Gemma Wright, Senior Managing Director of CVC.

More than 150 esteemed guests, including CEOs and leading decision-makers from leading sports companies are expected to attend, with the Summit's content accessible globally via Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg and Bloomberg's television, radio, and digital platforms.

Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media, said,“The inaugural Bloomberg Power Players Summit in Jeddah will serve as a pivotal platform for dealmakers, risk takers and game changers from business, investing, sports, media, and entertainment. The experience is designed to foster meaningful conversations against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia's dynamic socio-economic landscape, where sports are gaining increasing prominence.”

Jomana R. Alrashid, CEO of SRMG, said,“This summit represents a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas about the future of sports and highlight investment opportunities in this important and growing industry worldwide. Saudi Arabia has emerged as a key player in driving innovation in the sports industry, with a comprehensive strategy over the past several years. The positive impact that this investment has had on tourism, job creation and the socio-demographic of the country and the region, is the reason we partnered with Bloomberg Media to host the Bloomberg Power Players Summit in Saudi Arabia.”

The Bloomberg Power Players Summit is the latest component of the content agreement between SRMG and Bloomberg Media, originally signed in 2018 with the launch of Asharq Business with Bloomberg. The agreement has since expanded to include Asharq Quicktake, the Arabic edition of the Quicktake streaming news platform, and Radio Asharq with Bloomberg, the region's first Arabic-language radio station dedicated to business news and financial insights.

About Bloomberg Media:

Bloomberg Media is the world's leading multi-platform media company for business and finance, which draws on the editorial resources of more than 2,700 editorial professionals globally in more than 120 countries. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organization of Bloomberg L.P.

About Asharq:

Asharq News Network, launched in 2020 is a 24/7, multiplatform Arabic news service circulating across the Arab world and beyond with a different look and approach. News and an in-depth analysis reported through the prism of the economy to empower people in their everyday lives.

The Asharq News experience is delivered through a dedicated television channel, as well as multiple digital platforms, offering continuous insights into the people, events, organizations and ideas that impact the MENA region and international markets.

An exclusive content agreement with Bloomberg Media, the business and financial information news leader, powers a key component,“Asharq Business with Bloomberg”, drawing on Bloomberg's comprehensive coverage from more than 2,700 journalists and analysts globally.

“Asharq Business with Bloomberg” aims to become the premier Arabic-language business news provider, using multiple platforms to reach business leaders, as well as a younger generation that understands the importance of global economic, financial and corporate information. With this collaboration, Asharq Business teams (broadcast and digital) have access to Bloomberg's extensive financial and economic content, analysis and market data, curating translated stories from Bloomberg to our platforms.

'Connecting the Dots' is Asharq News slogan that drives its journalistic work and sets its ultimate goal. The dots at Asharq News connect the news to its context, geographical setting, historical dimension, political depth, economic impact and social reality. Asharq News targets decision makers, businesspeople, entrepreneurs, and political and technology leaders through its economic content, as it addresses all aspects of political developments from an economic perspective.

Asharq News is headquartered in Riyadh, with central offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre, UAE, and Washington D.C., and has major hubs and studios in Cairo and Abu Dhabi. It also has regional offices and correspondents across key Arab countries and in global capitals, in addition to access to the content produced by hundreds of reporters from Bloomberg's network around the world.

Asharq News is owned by SRMG, the largest integrated media group from the MENA region. Within two years, Asharq News has won over 35 global and regional awards.

About SRMG:

SRMG has been transforming the MENA industry since 1972 and is the region's largest integrated media group with 35 leading titles. Across TV, digital, print and film, SRMG delivers top tier content in seven languages across four continents. With an ever-evolving consumer landscape, SRMG has launched seven business verticals. SRMG has enhanced its portfolio by developing significant partnerships with major international media brands such as Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Independent, Billboard, Penske Media Corporation and Shueisha. Through its network, SRMG brings the very best global content, high-quality production expertise, and premium entertainment to local audiences.