Qatar Airways Launches Flights To Tashkent, Uzbekistan In Summer

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Doha : Qatar Airways announces to launch flights to Tashkent in Uzbekistan from June 2, 2024, marking the latest addition to its summer schedule.

The airline will be launching four weekly flights to Tashkent and is currently bookable now.

On the occasion, Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer, Qatar Airways, said, "The launch of the new route to Tashkent is a testament to our commitment to continuously growing our network and expanding to new corners of the world. Tashkent provides our passengers travelling from Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, with the opportunity to visit Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region, and explore the cultural wonders these destinations offer. Travellers flying with Qatar Airways can now avail the option to fly to Tashkent as their gateway to the region, and we look forward to future opportunities of growth in Central Asia."

Qatar Airways will operate Airbus A320 aircraft on the route. Passengers will be able to enjoy seamless global connectivity to Tashkent through Hamad International Airport to over 170 destinations worldwide.

The airline's Privilege Club members will collect Avios on flights and can benefit from greater savings when paying for flights with a combination of cash and Avios, or Avios Max, when paying 100 per cent of the fare using Avios. Members can also spend Avios on shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, cabin upgrades and more.