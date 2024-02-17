ANA Reports 90Pc YOY Increase In Int'l Passengers

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Tokyo : Japan's All Nippon Airways increased international passenger numbers between April and December 2023 by close to 90 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. In the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023, ANA carried 36.4 million passengers, including 31.09 million on domestic services and 5.31 million internationally. In the same period in 2022, the airline carried 27.68 million passengers, with 24.87 million on domestic and 2.81 million on international flights.

Total passenger traffic increased by 31.5 per cent year-on-year, with domestic gaining 26.6 per cent and international 88.5 per cent, at respective passenger load factors of 70.2 per cent and 78.1 per cent. For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, ANA reported operating revenue of USD 10, operating income of USD 1.415bn, ordinary income of USD 1.39bn and net income of USD 1.0bn.

On the development, Kimihiro Nakahori, EVP and Group Chief Financial Officer, All Nippon Airways, said, "ANA Group's positive financial results point to an expansion in international operations, which have played a pivotal role in the airline's overall profitability compared to the prior nine-month time period. This success underscores the impact of the extended reach on ANA Group's financial performance, commitment by all ANA Group team members, and continued cost management."