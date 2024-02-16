Situation On Battlefield Is Difficult, But We Should Not Underestimate Ukraine - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that it is important not to overestimate Russia's capabilities and underestimate Ukraine, despite the difficult situation on the battlefield.

The NATO Secretary General said this ahead of the Munich Security Conference when asked by journalists what kind of message can President Volodymyr Zelensky take home from Munich, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Our task is to ensure that we continue to support Ukraine, because this is in our security interest to do so. And the situation is difficult. The fact that the United States has not made a decision has impacted the situation on the battlefield. At the same time, I continue to expect that the United States will make a decision to continue to provide support,” said Stoltenberg.

“It's also important to actually recognise that even though the situation on the battlefield is difficult, we should not overestimate Russia and underestimate Ukraine. Just this week, the Ukrainians have demonstrated once again, their skill and their competence when it comes to deep strikes by sinking one of the Russian ships in the Black Sea,” he said.

He added that during the meeting of NATO defense ministers, the allies announced“more support for the F16s, more air defence”. The allies also pledged to deliver one million drones to Ukraine.

“Ukraine is coming closer to NATO. We agreed to establish a new centre to help train and build capacity in Ukraine to learn lessons. And today also France and Germany are signing security assurances with Ukraine. I welcome these assurances; they're not an alternative to NATO membership, but they help Ukraine to move closer to membership. So therefore, we need to continue to support Ukraine and ensure that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance,” said Stoltenberg.

What kind of support would you like to have from Latin American countries, Mr. Stoltenberg?

When asked by journalists to clarify what he expects from Latin American countries in terms of support, the NATO Secretary General said that he would like countries all over the world who believe in freedom and democracy to support Ukraine.

“Because it will not only be a tragedy for Ukraine if President Putin wins, but it will make the whole world more dangerous. Because then the message to authoritarian leaders all over the world will be that when they use military force, they get what they want. And then we all will become more vulnerable. And therefore it is extremely important that also countries in Latin America who believe in freedom, support Ukraine and stand up against the war of aggression against Ukraine,” said Stoltenberg.

As reported, a three-day security conference has begun today in Munich, Germany, where leading government officials and politicians, representatives of international organizations, and members of the public and scientific community are discussing pressing global issues.