Enhanced Ericsson Portfolio Focuses On Performance, Sustainability And Open RAN0

A comprehensive, future-proof radio portfolio prepared for Open RAN, offering

communications service providers freedom of choice in evolving network architecture

 Hardware and software innovations to maximize performance of a 5G multi-layer network

(with low, mid, and high bands) and optimize user experience

 AIR 3255, the most sustainable Massive MIMO radio to date with more than 25 percent

energy savings, will incentivize mid-band deployment

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced extensive enhancements to its radio, transport

and antenna portfolio with 12 new hardware and software solutions for communications

service providers (CSPs) to deploy in high-performing, sustainable and open networks.

Unveiled at the company's pre-Mobile World Congress 2024 event in London, the portfolio

enhancements are led by the flagship product AIR 3255, a Massive MIMO time division

duplex (TDD) radio with more than 25 percent energy savings and 20 percent lower

embodied carbon footprint* compared to the previous generation radio.

AIR 3255 is equipped with new small metal filter technology that is scalable to all TDD sub-

6GHz frequency bands to incentivize 5G mid-band deployment. This radio is also the first to

use the new generation of Massive MIMO Ericsson Silicon (System on a Chip) with

enhanced receiver processing and improved energy efficiency. In addition, AIR 3255 uses

only one printed circuit board that is unique to the industry in terms of building practice, as

well as passive cooling.

Mårten Lerner, Head of Product Area Networks at Ericsson, says:“At Ericsson we pride

ourselves in being at the forefront of technology by creating the best network products in

terms of performance, sustainability and openness on the way to maximizing the innovation potential of 5G and beyond. The new solutions that we have unveiled today will fuel the next phase of 5G deployments.”

The following new radios join AIR 3255 in boosting Ericsson's radio line-up, making it the

most comprehensive and sustainable Open RAN-prepared (packet fronthaul-based eCPRI)

radio portfolio in the industry. This is in line with Ericsson's goal to industrialize Open RAN.

For advancing 5G performance

 Triple-band Massive MIMO FDD radio AIR 3284 (32T/32R) providing 2x higher

downlink and 4x higher uplink capacity** compared to 4T/4R.

 Radio 4823 (4T/8R), boosting uplink performance (2x) with separate remote electrical

tilt on the 2.6GHz frequency band to extend coverage or capacity based on the

deployment choice.

 AIR 5343 for high-capacity and high-performing Fixed Wireless Access with macro

deployment. Up to 1600 MHz total carrier bandwidth and 11 dB extended coverage.

Ultralight mid-band TDD radios

 Radio 4461HP (high power) with 50 percent more output power and 42 percent

lower embodied carbon footprint and Radio 8873 in both standard power and high

power (HP) variants

Ericsson is also launching three software features:

 Uplink Multi-User Massive MIMO FDD with up to four layers in the uplink based on

full interference rejection combining (IRC) advanced receiver to add capacity and

speed.

 Uplink-aware Advanced Multi-Layer Coordination –identifies the best cell set for

each user, taking into account UE capability, network configuration, service

requirements as well as downlink and uplink cell load.

 Automated Energy Saver – the sweet spot between maximized performance and

energy efficiency, autonomously executed via an intent defined by the CSP to adjust

radio resources and improve energy efficiency while securing the best user

experience.

And to complete the portfolio enhancements, Ericsson is introducing next-generation

transport and antenna solutions:

 MINI-LINK 6355 – improved E-band performance with next-gen, all-outdoor E-band

node. The 2x output power and 25GE interfaces extend hop-length and capacity in

multi-carrier configurations. Added Radio Deep Sleep energy-saving feature for E-

band.

 Antenna 4206 – two low-band, four mid-band; 2.1m based on new antenna structure.

Latest Ericsson Antenna System high-performing solution with up to 85 percent beam

efficiency and 49 percent savings in embodied carbon footprint and 24 percent less

weight, using 100 percent thermoplastic radome and lighter build. Fully recyclable.

Luis Uribe, Corporate Network Manager, Entel, says:“We are delighted with Ericsson's new

generation ultralight Massive MIMO AIR 3255. This Massive MIMO radio fits very well with

our sustainability policies and our strategy of energy efficiency and decarbonization in the

operation of our network.”

Iskra Nikolova, Telstra Executive for Network and Infrastructure, says:“As long-term

partners, Telstra and Ericsson have a history of pushing the envelope of network

performance with higher speeds, capacity and coverage, delivering a great 5G experience

for our customers. The recently acquired additional mid-band spectrum, deployed with

wideband Massive MIMO TDD, provides significant downlink capacity. However, it relies on a

strong FDD uplink addressing traffic growth and enhancing the customer experience when

moving throughout the cell. The new innovations delivered through Massive MIMO FDD with

AIR 3284 and Radio 4823 bring out the best in our deployed Massive MIMO mid-band TDD.

We look forward to seeing the new radios in our network while we continue to enhance our

network experience for our customers.”

Mark Düsener, Head of Mobile Network, Mobile Products and B2B Telco Swisscom, says:

“Sustainability and user experience are paramount objectives for us. With Automated Energy

Saver functionality, we have the unique opportunity to both monitor and manage user

experience while granting us the ability to boost energy savings with reduced operational

complexity through advanced automation.”

Tomohiro Sekiwa, Senior Vice President & CNO, SoftBank Corp. says:“Securing the best 5G experience for our customers is the cornerstone of our close and long-term collaboration with Ericsson. With Uplink-aware Advanced Multi-layer Coordination, we're taking the next evolutionary step on the advanced 5G standalone traffic steering journey. This involves both downlink and uplink cell load to choose the best cell set for each user to get the maximum network performance. This software innovation addresses the change in user behavior where uplink speed is becoming increasingly crucial to everyday use cases such as photo and video uploads, video interactions as well as for applications such as AR and VR. The new features provide all these while optimizing spectrum use and delighting our customers.”

Rémy Pascal​, Senior Research Manager Mobile infrastructure, Omdia, says:“High

performance and sustainability are very much associated with Ericsson, and this latest

launch will continue to strengthen the company's strong reputation in those areas and

support service providers' evolution towards 5G Advanced. In addition, the recent

announcement with AT & T gives more credibility to Ericsson's commitment to openness.

Finally, automation is the fourth pillar that completes the holistic objective of this launch.”