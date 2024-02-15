EU Announces 10 Million-Euros Funding To UNICEF For Education, Well Being Of Children In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The European Union has recently announced 10 million euros in funding for UNICEF over the coming two years to help improving the inclusion, learning and well-being of vulnerable children and youth across Jordan in Makani centres, as well as schools in refugee camps.

This partnership under the“Education and Makani Programmes for Vulnerable Syrian and Host Community Children in Jordan” will support the delivery of quality education for more than 36,000 children and adolescents in Syrian refugee camps. In addition, 9,000 vulnerable children and youth of Jordanian, Syrian and other nationalities will benefit from a package of integrated learning, child protection and skills development in Makani centres, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.



Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, ambassador of the European Union to Jordan said,“Today we are reaffirming our strong and valued partnership with the Ministry of Education and UNICEF that has spanned over the past decade.



“With this new programme worth 10 million euros, we want to ensure access to education for 45.000 Syrian refugee and Jordanian students in camp schools and Makani centres. Youth is our most important wealth.”

“We are grateful for the continued support of the European Union to help us provide vulnerable children and young people in Jordan with the learning, skills and protection they need to build a successful future,” said Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF representative to Jordan.

In partnership with the Ministry of Social Development, UNICEF's Makani programme promotes the well-being of the most vulnerable children and adolescents in Jordan through a network of centres providing an integrated package of ECD, child protection, learning, adolescent and youth engagement and skills building. In partnership with the Ministry of Education, UNICEF also supports the strengthening of the resilience of Jordan's education system to host Syrian refugees and deliver quality education in all public schools.