Thirty-Eight Ukrainian Companies Present Organic Food Products At BIOFACH Trade Fair

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The world's largest trade fair for organic food, BIOFACH 2024, has opened in Germany's Nuremberg with two pavilions representing Ukraine. A total of 38 companies are displaying the potential of Ukraine's organic food sector.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Thanks to 38 companies participating in BIOFACH 2024, Ukraine's organic food sector demonstrates resilience and original business approaches helping to keep up despite all the challenges. Despite the full-scale war, Ukraine's organic food sector has been preserved, products diversified, and new participants attracted to the organic food market,” Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Deputy Minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych noted.

In his words, Ukraine's organic food exports in 2022 remained at the level of 2021, while Ukraine became the EU's third largest supplier of organic food products.

According to Dmytrasevych, with the accreditation of the first certification body, two state registers launched and administered by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry, and about 200 certified operators, Ukraine's national organic legislation is being actively implemented.

This year the state logo for organic food products has been presented within Ukraine's national pavilion at BIOFACH 2024, as well as the products labeled with it.

At BIOFACH 2024, Ukrainian exporters are displaying such organic food products as grain crops, cereals, flour, vegetables, fruit, berries, melons and gourds, leguminous crops, mushrooms, nuts, honey, vegetable oil, chocolate, juice, caffeine- and sugar-free soluble drinks, berry paste, baby food, and snacks.

Ukraine's national pavilion was organized by the German-Ukrainian Cooperation in Organic Agriculture (COA) project, with the financial support of Germany's Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, in cooperation with Innovative Farming and Cooperation Public Association and the Ukrainian Berries Association.