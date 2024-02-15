Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea During Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Strong wind and high sea offshore are forecasted this weekend, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

Weather conditions will be cloudy, slight dust, and cold by night.

Temperatures are forecasted to range between 21°C to 29°C during the weekend.



On Friday, the wind will be in a southeasterly direction at 5-15 KT, gusting to 25 KT. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the wind direction will be in the southeastern at 8-18 KT then shift to northwesterly.

Sea heights on Friday will be 3-6ft, rising to 9ft at times, while on Saturday, sea heights will range from 3-6ft, rising to 9ft at times.