Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Announces Acknowledgement Of Support From The Province Of Manitoba

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (“ CPS ” or the“ Company ”) (TSXV: CPS) is pleased to announce the acknowledgement of support for its project from the Province of Manitoba. At a press conference held in Selkirk, Manitoba on February 14, 2024, the Manitoba government announced that it is moving forward with its support for the Company's integrated solar glass manufacturing facility to be constructed in Selkirk using low iron silica sand extracted near Hollow Water First Nation. “We are very pleased to see this announcement from the Premier of Manitoba and the Environment and Climate Change Minister,” said Glenn Leroux, President and CEO of CPS.“We know how important this project is to meeting the goals of the critical minerals strategy and bringing economic benefit to the province.” “This project will be the only integrated patterned solar glass manufacturing facility in North America and enable a Made in Canada solution to combatting climate change,” continued Leroux.“Using Manitoba's clean hydro electric energy, our project will produce solar glass with 50% less embedded carbon than Asia-Pacific competitors.” Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and the Environment and Climate Change Minister, Tracy Schmidt made the announcement in Selkirk and the associated news release can be found here: About Canadian Premium Sand Inc. The Company is developing manufacturing capacity for ultra high-clarity patterned solar glass through a Company-owned facility to be located in Selkirk, Manitoba that utilizes the high-purity, low-iron silica sand from its wholly owned Wanipigow quarry leases and renewable Manitoba hydroelectricity. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol“CPS”. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. CONTACT INFORMATION:

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements relating to, without limitation, expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs, including information as to the future events, results of operations and the Company's future performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“expects”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“plans”,“seeks”,“projects” or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs, estimates and opinions regarding its future growth, results of operations, future performance (both operational and financial), and business prospects and opportunities at the time such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or circumstances should change. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions made by the Company that are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, but not limited, to: the expectation that significant shareholder value will be created in 2024 by commercializing the Project; the financing of the Project; the anticipated market for the Company's patterned solar glass; future development plans; industry activity levels; industry conditions pertaining to the solar glass manufacturing industry; the ability of and manner by which the Company expects to meet its capital needs; and the Company's objectives, strategies and competitive strengths. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous current assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this document speak only as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.