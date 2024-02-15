Israel gets caught faking assistance to Gaza

(MENAFN) Israel faced criticism and admitted to utilizing stock footage of a Moldovan refugee camp in a video posted on X, where it claimed to have provided substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza during the conflict. The country's official X account removed the video containing the misleading image, stating it had been used "for illustrative purposes only" and promising increased transparency in future visuals.



BBC reporter Shayan Sardarizadeh exposed the discrepancy by comparing Israel's video, boasting about sending "23,000 tons of tents and shelter equipment" to Gaza, with the original image on the stock photo service iStock. The photo's description clearly identified it as a scene in Moldova with tents near the border of Ukraine for refugees from the conflict in Ukraine.



Israel asserted in the video that it had dispatched 11,000 aid trucks into Gaza since the conflict with Hamas began in October, including significant quantities of food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment. However, the revealed use of inaccurate footage raised questions about the credibility of these claims.



While the United Nations estimates that nearly all of Gaza's 2.1 million residents, or 2 million Palestinians, depend on humanitarian aid, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported a notable decline in aid deliveries since the conflict's onset. The organization revealed that it received only 94.5 aid trucks per day on average in the last three months, compared to the 500 daily trucks before October 7. Despite Israel asserting no restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza, challenges at the Rafah crossing, coupled with blame on Hamas and Egypt, have raised concerns about the actual volume of aid reaching those in need.



This revelation adds a layer of scrutiny to Israel's proclaimed humanitarian efforts in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accurate representation in communications surrounding the ongoing conflict.



MENAFN15022024000045015687ID1107856040