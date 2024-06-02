Iraq Allocates $2.3Bn To Facilitate Housing Loans

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Central of Iraq (CBI) has decided to allocate additional funding amounting to approximately 3 trillion dinars [$2.3 billion] to facilitate loans through the Bank and the Iraqi Housing Fund , supporting the government's housing initiatives.

According to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Central Bank has instructed the Real Estate Bank and the Iraqi Housing Fund to develop a detailed plan for processing loan applications from citizens, adhering to directives and their respective regulations, ensuring fairness and prioritizing completed or ongoing applications.

Additionally, the Central Bank's Board has urged the government and the Parliament to support the Real Estate Bank and the Iraqi Housing Fund by allocating an annual budget to enhance their capital, enabling them to effectively provide housing loans to citizens.

(Source: INA)