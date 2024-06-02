Maldives To Amend Laws To Ban Israeli Nationals From Entering
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MALÉ, Jun 3 (NNN-PSM) – The Maldivian government has decided to amend its laws, to ban Israeli nationals from entering the country, local media cited Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihusan, as reporting.
At a press briefing yesterday, Ihusan said, the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, held earlier in the day, following calls by local citizens to ban Israeli nationals, due to devastating attacks in Gaza.
He said, the government will make legal amendments to implement the ban, and a special committee has been appointed to expedite the process.
The Maldives receives over one million tourists per year, out of which an estimated 15,000 tourists are from Israel, local media said.– NNN-PSM
MENAFN02062024000200011047ID1108287309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.