Maldives To Amend Laws To Ban Israeli Nationals From Entering

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MALÉ, Jun 3 (NNN-PSM) – The Maldivian has decided to amend its laws, to ban Israeli nationals from entering the country, local cited of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihusan, as reporting.

At a press briefing yesterday, Ihusan said, the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, held earlier in the day, following calls by local citizens to ban Israeli nationals, due to devastating in Gaza.

He said, the government will make amendments to implement the ban, and a special committee has been appointed to expedite the process.

The Maldives receives over one million tourists per year, out of which an estimated 15,000 tourists are from Israel, local media said.– NNN-PSM

