UK Committed To Supporting Iraq's Development, Reconstruction

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid met with the UK Ambassador, Stephen Hitchen, at Baghdad Palace on Wednesday and commended his role in enhancing bilateral relations.

President Rashid said:

"Iraq-UK relations should be enhanced with a focus on further developing bilateral ties, notably in the fields of economy, investment, and in a way that would benefit both nations' citizens most. ... This would help us to tackle adverse effects of climate change."

He confirmed that Iraq's present situation is characterized by security and stability, which have had positive effects on the country's social and economic life, as well as on the improvement of living conditions and service standards.

"Iraq is committed to further promoting relations with the states of the region based on principles of good-neighborliness, so as to preserve security, stability and national sovereignty and territorial integrity," His Excellency said.

Ambassador Hitchen reaffirmed the country's eagerness to strengthen relations with Iraq. He said that the British government is committed to supporting Iraq's economic and social development as well as the reconstruction process.

(Source: Office of the Iraqi President)