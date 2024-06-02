Development Road Project May Include Pipelines, Cables

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired the regular meeting of the High Committee for the Development Road Project on Thursday.

The meeting included the Ministers of Transport, Planning, Oil, Electricity, and Communications, along with the Prime Minister's advisors. The discussion focused on the project's implementation procedures and progress on previous directives.

The meeting reviewed the service corridor study, which includes the paths for fiber optic cables, oil and pipelines, and electricity and transmission. PM Al-Sudani instructed the Ministry of Oil to prepare a consultancy study to strategically integrate the ministry's projects for transporting and exporting oil and gas via the Development Road.

He emphasized that relevant ministries should submit ideas for review and that no decisions should be made outside the High Committee.

Other topics included integrating the project into the Planning Ministry's budget and updates on transit and customs. It was decided that the General Company for Land Transport would guarantee the transportation of goods along the Development Road for the time being.

(Source: PMO)