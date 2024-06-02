Two Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Lebanese Village

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Jun 3 (NNN-NNA) – Two people were killed and four others yesterday, in an Israeli on the south-eastern Lebanese village of Houla, Lebanese military sources said.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said that, an Israeli warplane bombed a house in central Houla, with four air-to-surface missiles, wounding four civilians and killing two livestock herders.

Israel carried out 11 on seven towns and villages in the eastern and central areas of the border region, and fired 70 shells on 13 villages and towns, in the southern border region, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, said, it attacked several Israeli sites, including al-Sammaqa, al-Ramtha, Kiryat Shmona, Al-Abad, and al-Marj.– NNN-NNA



