Mugham Centre To Hold Master Classes On Tar Performance

The International Mugham Centre will present a new project
dedicated to Azerbaijan's mugham art.
The project will start with a master class on tar playing on
February 15, Azernews reports.
Within the master class, well-known musician Elkhan Muzaffarov
will share the secrets of good tar performance.
The main goal of the project is to preserve and transmit to
future generations the Azerbaijani school of classical performing
arts through "mentor-student tradition".
The master classes, to be held regularly throughout the year,
involve prominent tar performers. Everyone can take part in the
master class. Admission is free.
Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully
demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional
Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.
The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes
of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham.
The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music
festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.
Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of
Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most
popular projects.
The cultural institution also hosts master classes and
conferences and actively cooperates with international
partners.
