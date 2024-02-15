Mugham Centre To Hold Master Classes On Tar Performance

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The International Mugham Centre will present a new project dedicated to Azerbaijan's mugham art.

The project will start with a master class on tar playing on February 15, Azernews reports.

Within the master class, well-known musician Elkhan Muzaffarov will share the secrets of good tar performance.

The main goal of the project is to preserve and transmit to future generations the Azerbaijani school of classical performing arts through "mentor-student tradition".

The master classes, to be held regularly throughout the year, involve prominent tar performers. Everyone can take part in the master class. Admission is free.

Since 2008, the International Mugham Centre has successfully demonstrated the art of mugham, a unique form of traditional Azerbaijani music that holds deep historical roots.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azeri musical instrument used in performing mugham. The centre was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Mugham Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

Mugham Evenings, Treasury of Secrets, Unforgettable, Pearls of Ethnic Music, and Vocal Music Evenings are among the center's most popular projects.

The cultural institution also hosts master classes and conferences and actively cooperates with international partners.