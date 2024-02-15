Majority of German citizens against Ukraine joining EU

(MENAFN) Recent polling data from Germany's Bertelsmann Foundation highlights a notable majority of Germans, amounting to 52 percent, opposing Ukraine's potential membership in the European Union in the near future. The survey, conducted and published on Wednesday, underscores growing skepticism among Germans concerning Western sanctions on Moscow and the perceived challenges of post-war "reconstruction" in Ukraine.



The survey results reveal a contrast with other European Union member states, where a majority in six nations, namely Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain, expressed support for Ukraine's European Union membership. Despite the varied opinions within the bloc, the German government has previously shown support for membership talks, engaging in discussions on the matter during meetings in Brussels last year.



The data also indicates that political affiliations influence opinions on Ukraine's European Union membership, with those identifying with parties on the political spectrum's extremes (left and right) showing less support. Specifically, 81 percent of the right-nationalist Alternative for Germany opposed Ukraine's accession, while 74 percent of the left-wing Reason and Justice Alliance held a similar view.



The survey also touched on the question of whether Berlin should continue arms deliveries to Ukrainian forces. A slim majority, 53 percent, agreed with the continuation of arms deliveries, with noteworthy support from the Greens and centrist factions such as the Christian Democratic Union and Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party.



As Germany navigates its stance on Ukraine's potential European Union membership, the divergent opinions within the country and the broader European Union shed light on the complexities surrounding this geopolitical issue.





