King Meets US Secretary Of State, Warns Of Ramifications Of Rafah Attack

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) WASHINGTON, DC - His Majesty King Abdullah, during a meeting on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reiterated Jordan's call to end the war on Gaza and protect Gazans from a deteriorating humanitarian situation.

At the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty said the international community must undertake its role to prevent a regional spillover of the conflict, according to a Royal Court statement.



The King reaffirmed Jordan's absolute rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinians, reoccupy parts of Gaza, establish buffer zones in the Strip, or separate it from the West Bank.

His Majesty said the continued expansion of Israeli operations in Gaza will have devastating humanitarian and security ramifications.

The King warned of the dangerous ramifications of the Israeli attack on Rafah, where nearly 1.5 million have been forced to take shelter after leaving their homes, the statement said.



Reiterating that military solutions will lead nowhere and that violence only breeds violence, His Majesty said there is no alternative to a political solution to achieve just and comprehensive peace.

The King said the only way to reach peace is through the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

His Majesty reaffirmed the importance of maintaining support for UNRWA to enable it to provide vital humanitarian services in line with its UN mandate.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar attended the meeting.

