The Mighty Six-Ninety (690): A California Radio's Epic Treasure Hunt In The '80S Inspires New Book

"The Mighty Six-Ninety (690)" by Alexander Hamilton Cherin

Alexander Hamilton Cherin

Based on real events, "The Mighty Six-Ninety (690)" follows a diverse cast of characters as they embark on an ambitious California radio station's treasure hunt

- Bob Foster, former Mayor of Long Beach, CaliforniaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the summer of 1981 in California, a struggling AM radio station hosted a treasure hunt for $50,000. "The Mighty Six-Ninety (690) " is a gripping tale of redemption, nostalgia, and desperation inspired by this unique slice of history. Written by Alexander Hamilton Cherin and set to be released February 20, 2024, Nicholas Schou, award-winning author of“Kill the Messenger,” praises it as a deep tale of adventure "from a remarkably talented storyteller." The novel follows a Holocaust survivor, a schoolboy navigating identity, a single mother teetering on the brink of exposure, and a daredevil racer living on the edge, as they embark on a quest through Southern California in pursuit of $50k. Unknown to each other but bonded by a common desire for redemption, each is a willing participant in a treasure hunt caught between nostalgia and desperation.Cherin is a lawyer and award-winning journalist known for his "Yesternow" column in the OC Weekly. His work has been recognized by the Los Angeles Press Club where he was nominated as Journalist of the Year in 2020. A featured guest on CNN and Fox Business News, Cherin's insights on trade, international business, and public policy have been sought after and featured in the Wall Street Journal, the Economist, and the Los Angeles Times.Infused with California culture and '80s nostalgia, Hector De La Torre, former California State Assemblymember, calls Cherin's debut novel "a fun read that captures a time of fading possibilities in California."Set against the backdrop of a California landscape in flux, both culturally and geographically, "The Mighty Six-Ninety (690)" transports readers to a time when the airwaves crackled with the promise of adventure and opportunity. The author brings to life the sights, sounds, and smells of 1980s California, from the salty sea air to the roar of Corvette engines fading into the Malibu sunset. With rich storytelling, Cherin paints a raw portrait of working-class life in suburban Los Angeles County, capturing the hopes, dreams, and struggles of ordinary people chasing the promise of a better tomorrow.D.J. Waldie, author of "Becoming Los Angeles: Myth, Memory, and a Sense of Place," praises Cherin's ability to craft a narrative that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.“Woven of the street grid of suburban Los Angeles County, from the threads of many lives-some hopeful, some defeated, some already lost-Alexander Hamilton Cherin's tapestry of a novel portrays working-class lives pursuing the dreams heard on the AM dial of a car idling in traffic on the 405. Cherin proves that vivid stories abound in the most ordinary of circumstances, in the deeply felt and intensely experienced matters of the everyday," says Waldie."The Mighty Six-Ninety (690)" is about more than just a treasure hunt; it's a testament to the power of hope, friendship, and the human spirit. With its diverse array of characters and themes, this novel is for readers of all ages and backgrounds.ABOUT THE AUTHORAlexander Hamilton Cherin is an award-winning journalist whose work has been recognized by the Los Angeles Press Club where he was nominated as Journalist of the Year in 2020. A lawyer by training, Cherin's articles have appeared in the OC Weekly and he has been a featured panelist on National news networks including CNN and Fox News.ABOUT THE BOOK"The Mighty Six-Ninety (690)" is a fictionalized account of actual events that transpired in Southern California during the summer of 1981. A struggling AM radio station buried $50,000 in cash and gave its listeners clues as to its location, one a day, until the money was found. Set against the backdrop of a California landscape very much in flux, the story resonates evenly between desperation, hope, and suburban dissonance.MEDIA CONTACTTo request a copy of "The Mighty Six-Ninety (690)," contact publicist Nanda Dyssou of Coriolis Company.

