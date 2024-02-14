Theatre In Kherson Damaged By Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson Regional Music and Drama Theatre named after Mykola Kulish was damaged as a result of shelling by the Russian army on the night of 14 February.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the ministry, 36 windows were smashed in the theatr building due to enemy shelling.

"Another crime of the terrorist country not only against people, but also against the culture of our country. These are crimes that cannot be ignored and cannot be forgotten," the Ministry stressed.

The ministry reminded that this theatre is one of the largest in the south of the country and is the main theatre scene in the Kherson region. Almost immediately after the liberation of the city from Russian invaders, the theatre's director, Oleksandr Kniga, resumed work in a safe basement, an art-hub in a shelter.

Russian army shellsregion 37 times in past day, one person killed

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of 14 February, Russian troops shelled Kherson several times from the territory of the temporarily occupied left bank. Many damages were found in the central part of the city.

The enemy fire damaged, in particular, heating pipes at two boiler houses of Khersonteploenergo .

Photo: MCIP