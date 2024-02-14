War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel Over 50 Attacks In Seven Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces on Wednesday repelled seven enemy assaults on the east bank of the Dnipro River and more than 50 attacks in the other seven sectors, most of them in Avdiivka and Marinka.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on February 14, Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, 64 combat engagements occurred at the front during the day. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

Ukrainian aircraft struck ten areas where Russian troops were stationed and three enemy air defense systems.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit 16 enemy targets, including six troop concentration areas, five artillery pieces, two ammunition depots and three electronic warfare systems.

During the day, Russian invaders launched 4 missile strikes, 91 air strikes and 83 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.