(MENAFN) The Church of England has issued a call to Christians in the United Kingdom, urging them to refrain from using language that dehumanizes Russia and its people amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a letter submitted to the General Synod, Mark Sheard, a member of the Archbishop’s Council, outlined topics for discussion ahead of an upcoming debate within the church’s legislative body, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a humane perspective even in times of conflict.



Sheard drew parallels with the reflections of the then Archbishop of Canterbury during WWII, urging the church to avoid "jingoism and exhilaration." He highlighted the need to challenge any attempts by religious leaders from Russia or Ukraine to use religious fervor to "fan the flames of war." Sheard emphasized the duty of Christians to operate under the constant demands of love and cautioned against actions or words that dehumanize Russia or its people, including avoiding dehumanizing caricatures.



While acknowledging the inevitably difficult relations between the Church of England and the Russian Orthodox Church at the highest level, Sheard underscored the value of existing friendships with Russian Christians, both in Russia and in the Russian diaspora. These relationships, he argued, should be treasured, especially with a view to rebuilding connections after the war.



Sheard also urged the West to be mindful of its support for Ukraine and opposition to Russia. He pointed out that broken promises made to Russia by the West had contributed to Moscow's decision to launch the offensive in Ukraine. Sheard stressed the importance of ensuring that the West does not seek the wider humiliation of Russia and advocates for a European security architecture that does not disadvantage the country further.





