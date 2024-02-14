Dataparser Supports Delivery To AWS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DataParser has been developed to send connector data into AWS. Data is delivered to Amazon S3 storage for backup and retention

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4's DataParser , the leading independent connector solution to bring third party data into archives and eDiscovery systems, has added support for AWS . Amazon S3 Object storage is built to organize and manage data in ways that support specific use cases, enable cost efficiencies, enforce security, and meet compliance requirements. Clients can now send any DataParser supported data source into AWS.

This new data delivery method supports all data types processed by DataParser including Zoom, Slack , Microsoft Teams, Webex, Truphone and more. Clients with Legal, HR, IT or Compliance requirements or policies can use DataParser to bring any data into AWS. Cloud Storage on AWS is reliable, scalable, and secure. Millions of customers use AWS storage services to transform their business, increase agility, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation.

“We are excited to be able to offer yet another option for data delivery and many of our clients already leverage AWS storage.” said Tom Sinistore, VP of Sales at 17a-4.

AWS is added to the already robust supported archive list including Microsoft 365, Proofpoint, Mimecast, Google Vault, EV, Archive360, Cryoserver and many other storage and eDiscovery systems. Supported data sources include Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Symphony and more. Data types include chats, meetings, documents, data feeds, collaboration platforms and databases. DataParser supports multiple configurations for more complex environments; data can be sent to specific archive locations to comply with data regulations. Users' chat and collaboration activities are never disrupted by the DataParser's processes.

Free trials are available for testing DataParser. On-premise and cloud plans are available. 17a-4's Hybrid Suite bundles key services for our Enterprise clients. For more information visit 17a-4 .

About 17a-4:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4's expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser, the leading connector solution for messaging compliance, is deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4's service to capture Twitter and YouTube data into any archive.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Contact Info:

Sales@17a-4

212-949-1724