GARDEN STATE FILM FESTIVAL 22Nd Annual Starts Thursday, 21 - Sunday, 24 March | Asbury Park, NJ

Cinema! Celebrities! Celluloid! The Garden State Film Festival Reel Reveal!

- Executive Director Lauren Concar SheehyASBURY PARK, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF), renowned as New Jersey's cornerstone of independent film, announces its dynamic lineup for the 2024 festival. Celebrating its 22nd year, GSFF rolls out the red carpet for a fusion of world premieres, Hollywood luminaries, and interactive industry panels. Positioned as a non-profit catalyst for economic growth, the festival is a beacon for Asbury Park's cultural and commercial prosperity.From 21-24 March 2024, GSFF transforms Asbury Park and Cranford into a cinematic paradise, showcasing over 200 films from 14 countries in eight venues. The festival is a celebration of diversity, creativity, and the art of storytelling, with a variety of films, engaging panels, live podcasts, and not-to-be-missed parties. This year's lineup boasts notable figures such as Matthew Modine, Bridget Moynahan, Ed Begley Jr., Armand Assante, Lisa Edelstein, Mad Money's Jim Cramer, Richard Schiff, Carla Raij, Janice Kovach, and sports legends Louis Neglia and Joe Pyfer. The GSFF is a testament to New Jersey's storied film history and a hub for producers, directors, actors, investors, and industry talents.The festival honors the booming filmmaking scene in New Jersey, bolstered by Governor Murphy's attractive financial incentives and a nurturing film-friendly environment. Special categories like High School and Younger and Home Grown highlight local talents and productions, reinforcing New Jersey's diverse and scenic landscapes as a filmmaking destination.Media Interested media who wish to request Garden State Film Festival coverage, or interview the executives, and filmmakers, contact Workhouse, CEO, Adam Nelson via ...Friday 3/22/24 The Asbury Hall 8:30 PMThe Martini Shot This existential drama follows an ailing movie director as he begins to shoot what he believes to be his final work of art. What starts out as a normal movie ends up being an exploration of mortality and one's profound effect on the world. The cast includes Matthew Modine, John Cleese, Derek Jacobi, Fiona Glascott, and more! Included in the Parkway Pass PackageSaturday, 3/23/24 | Asbury LanesDon Q Fans of Armand Assante can see him on the big screen as he starts in Don Q. Directed by Claudio Bellante. Other key cast includes Federico Castelluccio, Saundra Santiago, Vincent Pastore, Chuck Zito, and more! The cast of characters coming in and going out of Don Q's life seems endless until the final dramatic showdown between rival factions. What will become of Don Q? Will he return to his old life as the reclusive Al Quinto and accept that change, in a shrinking Little Italy is unavoidable, or will he press on as Don Q and continue to live for his dreams and fight the good fight?Saturday 3/23/24 The Asbury Hall 6:15 PMSWIPE NYC Directed by New Jersey's Sue Zarco Kramer, Lisa Eldelstein (House, Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, The Kaminsky Method) leads the cast with her unparalleled, comedic pathos. Her eyes say it all. She co-stars with A-list talent Richard Schiff (Black Panther Wukunda, The Good Doctor, West Wing) & Bridge Moynahan (IRobot, Blue Bloods) along with a stellar list of supporting actors.Sunday, 3/23/24 Asbury lanes 2:15 PMAmerican Royalty Directed by John Daniel Fisher and Stephen Andrew Fisher. Since 1921, the Miss America Pageant has been an iconic institution that inspired women and men alike, especially in New Jersey. Granting scholarships to its participants and leading the way in service organizations around the world, the Miss America institution blazed a humanitarian trail. In recent years, growing cynicism and public controversies have marred the once-celebrated pageant and placed its future on uncertain ground.The GSFF offers several categories for films and filmmakers of all kinds. The Hometown Documentary Series was created by the GSFF, Artists Alike Studios, the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission, and the New Jersey School Boards Association with the winner receiving a $500 prize from the NJSBA to the school the student attends. The High School film blocks screen on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24th at the Berkeley.There are $250.00 prizes sponsored by UARTS [University of the Arts] for the following two categories: the best Home Grown High School and Younger Film & Home Grown Animation High School Animation.“GSFF is proud to assist in providing advocacy and support to advance public education. We believe in the transformative power of arts education to substantially improve children's lives and academic outcomes, and prepare them for 21st-century careers,” said Lauren Concar Sheehy, Executive Director.“GSFF has high school and younger categories,” continued Concar,“which many families and grandparents attend to celebrate their child's achievement and to explore the career and technology resources we offer. It's a great way to get a better understanding of your filmmaker's passion and the opportunities that are available to them.” There is also The Roger Conant & Garden State Film Festival Scholarship at Brookdale Community College. Contact ... for more information.The Awards Dinner on March 24 is an event honoring this year's distinguished guests, with Clinton Mayor Janice Kovach serving as the Honorary Chair. Other honorees include Carla Raij, recognized for her exceptional work in film, David Diianni as Educator of the Year, Rising Star recipient Sophia Lucia Parola, and photographer Tom Zapcic, the 2024 MVP.The festivities commence with a "Meet the Filmmakers" cocktail party and include a Gala Cocktail Reception, the red-carpet premiere of "The Martini Shot," and a screenplay reading of "The Dude Is Legit!"THE GARDEN STATE FILM FESTIVAL is New Jersey's Premier Independent Film Festival®. Now in its 22nd year, the GSFF, a 501-c-3non- profit organization, is a global destination festival that stimulates economic growth in New Jersey through the arts. It also promotes student creativity, makes the arts accessible to underserved populations, and preserves heritage arts.For more information visit ...,facebook/GardenStateFilmFestival,twitter/GardenStateFilm andinstagram/gardenstatefilmfestival

