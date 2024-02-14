(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Celebrate Ramadan with an Exquisite Iftar Buffet at The Atrium in Grand Millennium Dubai







Diners can delight in an eclectic selection of international and oriental dishes from 8 different cuisines at this tempting Iftar buffet, available throughout Ramadan from sunset to 9:30pm





Dubai, UAE (14 February, 2024) The Atrium, located in the neighbourhood hub of Grand Millennium Dubai, invites guests to savour the spirit of Ramadan with an exceptional Iftar buffet experience, available daily from sunset to 9:30 pm throughout the holy month. The captivating destination is the perfect place to embrace the season, adding a touch of grandeur to every occasion. With its opulent interiors, welcoming vibe, and stunning ambience, guests can expect a dining experience that exquisitely matches the spirit of Ramadan.







Diners can indulge in a culinary journey featuring a diverse selection of international and oriental dishes meticulously prepared from 8 different cuisines. The Iftar buffet will also include a range of tempting carving and live cooking stations, ensuring a delightful and immersive dining experience for all.







The Grand 'Venetian style' setting of The Atrium, with its high ceilings and Italian-inspired architecture, provides a unique and elegant backdrop for this special occasion. Families are especially welcome, with a dedicated kids' play area offering plenty of activities to keep the little ones entertained, making it the perfect spot for a memorable family Iftar.







Available throughout the holy month, the buffet is priced at AED259 per person, but early birds who are quick to book will enjoy a 40% discount. Don't miss the opportunity to create cherished memories with your loved ones at The Atrium's Ramadan iftar buffet and prepare to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the essence of this auspicious time.







To book a table for the Ramadan iftar buffet at The Atrium, guests can contact 04 423 4100, WhatsApp +971 50 494 2390, or email ....



When: Throughout Ramadan from sunset to 9:30pm



Offer: Iftar buffet with kids' play area



Price: AED259 per person



*Early bird discount of 40% off for bookings



