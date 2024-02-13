Transport Minister, EU Envoy Discuss Collaboration In Transport Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni and EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas discussed on Tuesday ways of boosting cooperation in the transport sector.

The meeting focused on the mechanisms of EU support provision to facilitate the implementation of the projects outlined in the recently approved strategic plan for the transport sector for 2024-2028, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



Tahtamouni expressed the ministry's appreciation for the EU's efforts to improve the Kingdom's transport systems, stressing the need for continued collaboration to develop the sector and benefit from the expertise of EU member states.

The EU ambassador said that the upcoming Jordanian-European Business Forum, which will take place in June, offers a platform to enhance trade and investment between Jordan and the EU.



He also said that the forum will feature success stories and investment opportunities in the transport sector, as well as other sectors such as renewable energy, hydrogen, clean technology, digital communications and industry.

Chatzisavas added that the forum aligns with Jordan's vision for economic modernisation, which aims to attract JD30 billion in investments by 2033.

The ambassador also emphasised that the EU support for the Transport Sector Plan is aimed at helping Jordan reduce its carbon footprint by providing technical assistance for inter-city connectivity projects that offer affordable, accessible and eco-friendly transport options.



He also said that the EU support will also help Jordan attract more private sector investment by improving the regulatory framework for sustainable urban transport, e-mobility, and rail.