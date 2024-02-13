Shooting Occurs In Brussels, Woman 'Indirectly' Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) Brussels, Feb 14 (IANS) A shooting incident occurred in Saint-Gilles, a municipality of Brussels, leaving a woman indirectly injured by the car of the fleeing perpetrators, the Brussels prosecutor's office said.

Shots were fired around 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday at the Square Jacques Franck, near the Porte de Hal. No one was hit by the gunfire, but a bullet did go through the window of a building, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the initial investigation.

The perpetrators fled in a car, hitting a woman in their path. The injured was taken to hospital. The fugitives finally fled on foot.

The mayor of Saint-Gilles, Jean Spinette, said he was shocked by the shooting, but not surprised, given the extent of drug trafficking in Brussels and the lack of police resources.

The Brussels prosecutor's office has opened an investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of the shooting.

