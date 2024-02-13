Invaders Shell Nikopol District With Artillery And Attack With Drones All Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipro region with artillery and attacked with drones.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Artillery shelling and kamikaze drone attacks have been going on all day. The Nikopol region suffered again. It was noisy in the district center, Myrivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovske communities. The aggressor fired almost four dozen shells there. They also used UAVs seven times," he wrote.

Enemy fires 18 drones and artillery atdistrict, one injured

Two 53-year-old men were injured. They will be treated at home. The territory of an industrial enterprise was hit. An educational institution, a two-story building, 13 private houses, cars, and power lines were damaged. About a dozen outbuildings, one garage were damaged, two more were destroyed.

As reported, a 64-year-old man came under shelling in Nikopol in the morning. He died from his injuries.