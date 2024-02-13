Splash Opens First Massachusetts Wash Continues Construction On Multiple Others

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the opening of its 62nd site, a new express wash located in Randolph, Massachusetts, the chain's first location in the state. The latest wash commences Splash's expansion into the Massachusetts market and is equipped with a 150-foot conveyor tunnel, 15 free self-service vacuum stations and a mat cleaning room.

The project was led by Glen Sheeley, Director of Development and Construction at Splash, along with his partner, Wayne Sheeley. Together, the Sheeleys have managed several of Splash's recent de novo washes, including the two most recent openings in Derby and Milford, Connecticut.

Furthermore, Splash re-opened its Brewster (former Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash prior to Splash's acquisition) and Cicero, New York washes after major renovations, which included entire equipment overhauls, the addition of self-service vacuums and various exterior enhancements. A project with similar renovations is currently underway at Splash's Greece, New York wash.

In other development news, Splash has two Vermont washes near completion, one in Shelburne and the other in Rutland, both under the management of Aaron Vincelette, one of Splash's development partners. Splash currently has ten more construction projects underway with anticipated openings over the next twelve months.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 80 locations, and currently operate

carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, eight locations provide oil change services, and two locations operate laundromats.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" for the past several years by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable

Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine and Auto Laundry News. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.



ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners ("PCRP" or "Palladin") is a Boston-based private investment firm, founded in 1998, that focuses primarily on the retail and consumer products sectors in North America and Europe. Our team has a strong investment and operating track record; the Principals of

PCRP have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private retail and consumer products companies. We pride ourselves on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives.

PCRP strives to provide its portfolio companies with the advantages of a strategic partner and the operating flexibility and incentives of a financial investor. Current and former investments include M@C Discount, Southeast Mechanical, Tailwind Concessions, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, Splash Car Wash, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek

CONTACT:

Mark Curtis

[email protected]

203-324-5400 ext. 7011

Patricia Donnelly

[email protected]

617-585-3800

SOURCE Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, LLC