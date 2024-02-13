Cosmetic Dentist Dr.Radwa Saad Hosts Star-Studded Empowering Event To Celebrate Business Icon Liz Elting At Dent Blanche

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a glittering affair that brought together a diverse and accomplished group of individuals, Cosmetic Celebrity Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad hosted an immensely successful Women Empowering Event to honor Liz Elting, one of the most influential women in the world.The event, held at the most Luxurious dental office in the United States, Dent Blanche Dental , Princeton, NJ on January 27th, 2024, was a unique blend of empowerment, networking, and celebration, culminating in a book signing for Liz Elting's latest bestseller, "Dream Big and Win."The event witnessed a powerhouse of attendees, including notable figures such as Sam Eldessouky, CFO of Bausch and Lomb; world-renowned AI speaker Prof Dr. Ahmed Elgammal; Mrs. Continental 2024, model and realtor Raychelle Goins; Olympic athlete, wrestler and Assistant Coach at Princeton University Nate Jackson; Springdale Golf Club President Erin Hamrick, Members from Mercer Dental Society affiliated with the American Dental Association, along with several esteemed local business owners from the Princeton area.The event kicked off with a heartfelt tribute to Liz Elting, recognizing her significant contributions to various fields, including business, empowerment, and philanthropy. As the recipient of an Esteemed Congressional Certificate for Women Empowerment, Dr. Radwa Saad known for her commitment to both dentistry and empowering women, expressed her admiration for Liz Elting's achievements, stating, "It's an honor to celebrate a woman of such stature here at Dent Blanche Dental, Princeton, NJ, someone who has not only excelled in her career but has also dedicated herself to uplifting and empowering others."A key highlight of the event was the exclusive book signing session for Liz Elting's "Dream Big and Win." Attendees had the rare opportunity to engage with the influential author, receive signed copies, and gain insights from her motivational bestseller, which has garnered widespread acclaim for its empowering message and guidance on achieving success.The book signing session was a unique opportunity for guests to interact with Liz Elting, receiving personalized copies of her motivational book that has resonated with readers worldwide. Dr. Radwa Saad expressed her excitement about hosting such a meaningful event, saying, "It's a privilege to celebrate the accomplishments of someone as inspiring as Liz Elting. This event is a testament to the power of women coming together to support and uplift each other."Among the distinguished guests, Sam Eldessouky, CFO of Bausch and Lomb, shared his perspective on the importance of supporting events that empower women. "It's inspiring to see leaders like Liz Elting being celebrated in such a meaningful way. Events like these foster a sense of community and encourage individuals to dream big and reach for the stars," he remarked.Prof Dr. Ahmed Elgammal, the world-renowned AI speaker, and founder of Playform AI , and co-founder of Dentvision , a new AI Dental start-up emphasized the significance of women's empowerment in various fields. "Empowering women is not only a moral imperative but a strategic one. The contributions of women, celebrated in events like these, bring diversity of thought and innovation to the forefront of every industry," he commented.The diverse array of attendees, including leaders from business, sports, and academia, created an atmosphere of collaboration and shared inspiration. The Women Empowering Event facilitated networking opportunities and discussions, fostering connections between accomplished individuals and local business owners in the Princeton area.For media inquiries, please contact:Dr. Radwa SaadOwner of Dent Blanche Dental3640 Lawrenceville RdPrinceton, NJ, 08540Office # 609-890-1888...About Dr. Radwa Saad:Dr. Radwa Saad is a Cosmetic Celebrity Dentist known for her dedication to excellence in dentistry and her commitment to empowering women. Through her thriving dental practice and philanthropic efforts, Dr. Saad continues to make a positive impact on both the dental and broader communities. Dent Blanche Dental, led by Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad, is dedicated to providing exceptional dental care and fostering a community that celebrates empowerment, resilience, and success, while creating beautiful healthy smiles in the most luxurious dental office in the US.About Liz Elting:Liz Elting, Founder and CEO of the Elizabeth Elting Foundation, is an entrepreneur, business leader, bestselling author, linguaphile, philanthropist, feminist, and mother. After living, studying, and working in five countries across the globe, Liz founded TransPerfect out of an NYU dorm room in 1992 and served as Co-CEO until 2018. TransPerfect is the world's largest language solutions company, with over $1.1 billion in revenue and offices in more than 100 cities worldwide. Liz received the 2019 Charles Waldo Haskins Award for business and public service from NYU's Stern School of Business, the American Heart Association's 2020 Health Equity Leadership Award, the Alliance of Women Entrepreneurs' 2021 Vertex Award for changing the face and direction of women's high-growth entrepreneurship, the American Heart Association's 2022 Woman Changing the World Award, Trinity College's 2022 Kathleen O'Connor Boelhouwer '85 Alumni Initiative Award, and the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation's 2023 Angel of Hope Award. Liz has been recognized as a NOW Woman of Power & Influence, American Express' and Entrepreneur magazine's Woman of the Year, and one of Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women every year since the list's inception. Elting is the bestselling author of Dream Big and Win: Translating Passion into Purpose and Creating a Billion-Dollar Business.

