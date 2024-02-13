South Africa Clothing Market Analysis Report - Cheap Imports Continue To Flood The Market, With Escalating Power Cuts Limiting Retail Trade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clothing Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
South Africa's clothing industry has shown resilience in the face of rising inflation, pressure on disposable income and global supply chain challenges. Clothing manufacturers face rising costs of manufacturing inputs, freight, fuel and wages and falling consumer disposable income due to an economy that is not growing.
Local retailers are focusing on local manufacturing to bring prices down and shorten lead times to bring fashion to the market. Government regards the clothing and textile sector as a strategic industry with a potential for significant job creation, and has introduced initiatives aimed at improving domestic textile products, processes, and delivery efficiencies.
Cheap imports continue to flood the market. Escalating power cuts limit retail trade and result in significant increases in operating costs. The breakdown of rail, port and road infrastructure, particularly the backlog at ports, threatens the industry which has stock sitting at sea while fashion and high trading seasons march ahead.
Opportunities
A growing young youth population ensures high demand for clothing.
Growth in online shopping means new companies can sell online without having store presence. If manufacturers can cut lead times and introduce short production cycles, they can establish a significant advantage for retailers who source their products locally. Low barriers to entry for designers and entrepreneurs. The shift to local manufacturing has the potential to create jobs.
Challenges
Difficulty competing with the flood of imports on cost.
The heavy reliance on imported materials make South Africa's clothing manufacture and retail vulnerable to international events, supply chain disruptions and exchange rate volatility. The rising cost of living, and unemployment levels have reduced the amount that consumers spend on clothing.
Power cuts causing huge additional costs for retailers to stay open and reduced sales as people stay away from shopping centres during blackouts. South Africa's relatively small size mean relatively less economies of scale.
Trends
Increased demand for and supply of cheap imported products due to financial hardship and pressure on disposable income. Increased local manufacture as retailers increase their localisation targets. Opportunities Quick response and better stock management resulting in more local manufacture.
Outlook
The trading environment in South Africa's clothing sector is expected to remain challenging in the year ahead with blackouts resulting in escalating costs and in many cases limited production and sales hours.
Consumers face rising fuel, electricity, food prices and interest rates, which will continue to affect disposable income. A weakening economy and high levels of unemployment have seen South Africans adopt value conscious shopping behaviours which have led major retailers to opening a lot of stores in the low priced segment.
The drive to source products locally has led to increased investment in capacity for local manufacturing and benefits to retailers in terms of sourcing products quickly and reducing their reliance on international supply chains.
Report Coverage
This report on the clothing industry in South Africa includes clothing manufacture and retail and discusses the size and state of the industry, progress on the masterplan, key issues and trends, notable players, and influencing factors such as the power crisis and ports backlog.
There are profiles of 87 companies including major retailers such as Mr Price, Woolworths, TFG, Truworths and Pick n Pay, manufacturers such as Prestige Clothing and Trade Call Investments Apparel, and school and workwear companies including Gem Schooling, Grand Uniforms and Jonsson Workwear.
COMPANY PROFILES
Allwear Ashwood Holdings AST Safetywear AVI Baywear Clothing Blue Falcon 188 Trading Cape Mohair Cape Union Mart International Catheryne Gayela Fashions Celrose Charnaud and Company City Express Stores Colbar Clothing Davinscot Tongaat Durban Overall E'tem Fashions Fashion United Foschini Retail Group Frame Leisure Trading Franz Falke Textiles Fredock Trading FrontierCo Gauteng Uniform Supplies Gelvenor Africa Gem Schoolwear Gina of Charles Street Grand Uniforms GSM Trading Hashtag Works Group Hi-Tec Sports Distributors Holdsport HTC Stores Imagemakers Jacques Hau Jade E-Services Jadine House Jo Borkett Fashions Jonsson Workwear Judy's Pride Fashions Junit Manufacturing K-Way Manufacturers Karma Clothing Kingsgate Clothing Kitsch Kool Properties L A Group Lancashire Manufacturing Company Levi Strauss Lontana Apparel Mary's Fashions Massmart Holdings McCullagh and Bothwell McIver Apparel MoreGolf Morgan Pillay Clothing Manufacturing Mr Price Group Ninian and Lester Pepkor Holdings Pick n Pay Retailers Planet 54 Prestige Clothing Pretty Girl Fashion Group Prikell Clothing Qualification Schoolwear Queenspark Rage Distribution Retailability Seamless Technologies Select M Stores Shoprite Holdings Shugaz Fashion and Textile Simply Work Wear Sirdicks Sparks and Ellis Suzi Products Sweet-Orr and Lybro Team Clothing and Gifts Tiger Uniforms Trade Call Investments Apparel Triton Clothing Manufacturers Truval Manufacturers Truworth Twin Clothing Manufacturers Ubunye Uniforms Umoja Embroidery Venda Clothing Manufacturers Woolworths
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Issues
3.3. Key Trends
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Electricity Crisis
6.4. Input Costs
6.5. Environmental Issues
6.6. Labour
6.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.8. Competition
6.9. Ownership Structure of the Industry
6.10. Barriers to entry
7. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN13022024003732001241ID1107846902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.