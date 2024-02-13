South Africa Clothing Market Analysis Report - Cheap Imports Continue To Flood The Market, With Escalating Power Cuts Limiting Retail Trade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clothing Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to

South Africa's clothing industry has shown resilience in the face of rising inflation, pressure on disposable income and global supply chain challenges. Clothing manufacturers face rising costs of manufacturing inputs, freight, fuel and wages and falling consumer disposable income due to an economy that is not growing.

Local retailers are focusing on local manufacturing to bring prices down and shorten lead times to bring fashion to the market. Government regards the clothing and textile sector as a strategic industry with a potential for significant job creation, and has introduced initiatives aimed at improving domestic textile products, processes, and delivery efficiencies.

Cheap imports continue to flood the market. Escalating power cuts limit retail trade and result in significant increases in operating costs. The breakdown of rail, port and road infrastructure, particularly the backlog at ports, threatens the industry which has stock sitting at sea while fashion and high trading seasons march ahead.

Opportunities

A growing young youth population ensures high demand for clothing.

Growth in online shopping means new companies can sell online without having store presence. If manufacturers can cut lead times and introduce short production cycles, they can establish a significant advantage for retailers who source their products locally. Low barriers to entry for designers and entrepreneurs. The shift to local manufacturing has the potential to create jobs.

Challenges

Difficulty competing with the flood of imports on cost.

The heavy reliance on imported materials make South Africa's clothing manufacture and retail vulnerable to international events, supply chain disruptions and exchange rate volatility. The rising cost of living, and unemployment levels have reduced the amount that consumers spend on clothing.

Power cuts causing huge additional costs for retailers to stay open and reduced sales as people stay away from shopping centres during blackouts. South Africa's relatively small size mean relatively less economies of scale.



Trends

Increased demand for and supply of cheap imported products due to financial hardship and pressure on disposable income. Increased local manufacture as retailers increase their localisation targets. Opportunities Quick response and better stock management resulting in more local manufacture.

Outlook

The trading environment in South Africa's clothing sector is expected to remain challenging in the year ahead with blackouts resulting in escalating costs and in many cases limited production and sales hours.

Consumers face rising fuel, electricity, food prices and interest rates, which will continue to affect disposable income. A weakening economy and high levels of unemployment have seen South Africans adopt value conscious shopping behaviours which have led major retailers to opening a lot of stores in the low priced segment.

The drive to source products locally has led to increased investment in capacity for local manufacturing and benefits to retailers in terms of sourcing products quickly and reducing their reliance on international supply chains.

Report Coverage

This report on the clothing industry in South Africa includes clothing manufacture and retail and discusses the size and state of the industry, progress on the masterplan, key issues and trends, notable players, and influencing factors such as the power crisis and ports backlog.

There are profiles of 87 companies including major retailers such as Mr Price, Woolworths, TFG, Truworths and Pick n Pay, manufacturers such as Prestige Clothing and Trade Call Investments Apparel, and school and workwear companies including Gem Schooling, Grand Uniforms and Jonsson Workwear.

COMPANY PROFILES



Allwear

Ashwood Holdings

AST Safetywear

AVI

Baywear Clothing

Blue Falcon 188 Trading

Cape Mohair

Cape Union Mart International

Catheryne Gayela Fashions

Celrose

Charnaud and Company

City Express Stores

Colbar Clothing

Davinscot Tongaat

Durban Overall

E'tem Fashions

Fashion United

Foschini Retail Group

Frame Leisure Trading

Franz Falke Textiles

Fredock Trading

FrontierCo

Gauteng Uniform Supplies

Gelvenor Africa

Gem Schoolwear

Gina of Charles Street

Grand Uniforms

GSM Trading

Hashtag Works Group

Hi-Tec Sports Distributors

Holdsport

HTC Stores

Imagemakers

Jacques Hau

Jade E-Services

Jadine House

Jo Borkett Fashions

Jonsson Workwear

Judy's Pride Fashions

Junit Manufacturing

K-Way Manufacturers

Karma Clothing

Kingsgate Clothing

Kitsch Kool Properties

L A Group

Lancashire Manufacturing Company

Levi Strauss

Lontana Apparel

Mary's Fashions

Massmart Holdings

McCullagh and Bothwell

McIver Apparel

MoreGolf

Morgan Pillay Clothing Manufacturing

Mr Price Group

Ninian and Lester

Pepkor Holdings

Pick n Pay Retailers

Planet 54

Prestige Clothing

Pretty Girl Fashion Group

Prikell Clothing

Qualification Schoolwear

Queenspark

Rage Distribution

Retailability

Seamless Technologies

Select M Stores

Shoprite Holdings

Shugaz Fashion and Textile

Simply Work Wear

Sirdicks

Sparks and Ellis

Suzi Products

Sweet-Orr and Lybro

Team Clothing and Gifts

Tiger Uniforms

Trade Call Investments Apparel

Triton Clothing Manufacturers

Truval Manufacturers

Truworth

Twin Clothing Manufacturers

Ubunye Uniforms

Umoja Embroidery

Venda Clothing Manufacturers Woolworths

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Issues

3.3. Key Trends

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Electricity Crisis

6.4. Input Costs

6.5. Environmental Issues

6.6. Labour

6.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.8. Competition

6.9. Ownership Structure of the Industry

6.10. Barriers to entry

7. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

