Iranian MFA Calls For Immediate Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan and Armenia should expedite the peace agreement process, said Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Trend reports.

Kanaani stressed that that the two countries can settle their disputes through diplomatic and peaceful means.

He also expressed Iran's concern over the rising tensions and clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia and asked them to show restraint.

Meanwhile, on February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.

On February 13, the units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS) carried out the 'Revenge' operation in response to yesterday's provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces.

