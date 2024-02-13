Iranian MFA Calls For Immediate Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan and
Armenia should expedite the peace agreement process, said Nasser
Kanaani, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran,
Trend reports.
Kanaani stressed that that the two countries can settle their
disputes through diplomatic and peaceful means.
He also expressed Iran's concern over the rising tensions and
clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia and asked them to show
restraint.
Meanwhile, on February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian
armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli
settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to
fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of
Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.
On February 13, the units of the State Border Service of
Azerbaijan (SBS) carried out the 'Revenge' operation in response to
yesterday's provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107846773
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.