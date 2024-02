X3 Holdings Strengthens Bitcoin Mining Operations With Central Asia Hosting Deal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG ) ("X3 Holdings" or the "Company"), a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries, is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year hosting agreement with a leading bitcoin mining hosting facility in Central Asia.

As per the agreement, the hosting facility will provide comprehensive bitcoin mining services, including access to a hydro-powered electrical infrastructure, high-speed broadband connectivity, and operational support and services. X3 Holdings will strategically deploy the next generation of highly energy efficient and high-performance miners in phases at this facility, with a combined hash rate expected to reach 1.4EH/s by 2025.

Stewart Lor, CEO of X3 Holdings, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "We are delighted to expand and strengthen our partnership with a top-tier hosting facility. Our commitment to increasing our capacity at this hydro-powered facility with cost-effective electricity marks a significant stride toward our aggressive expansion of the miner fleet in the near future."

About X3 Holdings

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG ) is a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries. The Company is operating across diversified business segments in digital technologies, cryptomining operations, renewable energy and agriculture technologies. X3 Holdings is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries and operations globally. For additional information, please visit .

