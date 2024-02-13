Rockline Industries Releases 2023 Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress On Conservation Goals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Results in report include reductions in carbon emissions and solid waste

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries , one of the world's leading manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, medical and commercial wet wipes, has released its 13th annual Sustainability Report. The document outlines the company's progress since committing to a dedicated sustainability program on Earth Day 2008, as well as performance relative to its newest set of sustainability goals for the next 10 years.

"As part of our broader sustainability program and goals, over the past fiscal year Rockline has committed to an even more aggressive near-term carbon reduction goal," said Randy Rudolph, president of Rockline Industries. "I'm very proud of all our sustainability accomplishments, particularly reducing greenhouse gas intensity by 28% since our program began."

Looking ahead, Rockline is pledging to reduce absolute Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% over the next 10 years when compared to a 2022 baseline year. Scope 1 are direct emissions from Rockline-owned sources, such as the thermal fuels used to heat Rockline's manufacturing sites, and Scope 2 indirect emissions are generated from purchased electricity.

As of the release of this year's report, Rockline is not only on track to meet that 50% reduction goal, but to exceed it. As of July 2023, Rockline has successfully sourced green electricity at three of their largest manufacturing facilities, with plans to bring on additional facilities in the coming months.

In addition, the report highlights a 31% reduction in solid waste generated by Rockline's manufacturing facilities, plans to address challenging wastewater reduction efforts, and details about how Rockline acknowledges dedicated team members who work to achieve progress on all sustainability fronts.

"The report reflects the depth of our commitment to the environment," Rudolph added. "We absolutely would not have made the significant progress of the past 15 years without the commitment to sustainability that runs through our whole culture and team."

The long-term aspirations that guide Rockline's sustainability approach, with progress highlighted each year in the sustainability report, are achieving fossil fuel independence through a shift toward clean, low-carbon energy, minimizing waste and its impact on the environment, and developing ecologically intelligent products that are sustainable.

For more information about Rockline's environmental program, to view its current performance regarding environmental targets, and to download the 2023 Sustainability Report, visit .

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in

Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in

Wisconsin,

Arkansas, New Jersey,

Tennessee and England.

For more information on Rockline Industries, visit

.

