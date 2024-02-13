NY Ketamine Infusions Marks 12 Years Of Transformative Care, Leading The Nation In Ketamine Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patient Care Team at NY Ketamine Infusions.

Since our inception in 2012, NYKI has been a beacon of hope for those navigating the challenging terrain of depression, PTSD, anxiety, and chronic pain.

- Dr. Glen BrooksNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the heart of the bustling city, NY Ketamine Infusions proudly celebrates its 12th anniversary this February, marking over a decade of unwavering commitment to transforming lives through innovative Ketamine Infusion Therapy. As the nation's most experienced ketamine clinic, our journey has been defined by a dedication to excellence and a relentless pursuit of safe and effective mental health solutions.A Dozen Years of Compassion and Excellence:Since our inception in 2012, NY Ketamine Infusions has been a beacon of hope for those navigating the challenging terrain of depression , PTSD, anxiety, and chronic pain. Our twelve-year anniversary is not just a milestone; it's a testament to the countless lives transformed and the resilience of those who have chosen us as their partners in healing.Leadership in Ketamine Therapy:NY Ketamine Infusions stands tall as one of the most experienced ketamine clinics in the nation. Dr. Glen Brooks , our Chief Medical Director, has been a pioneer in the field since the beginning, leading with expertise and compassion. Along with Dr. Robert Glatter and the entire Patient Care Team the trust placed in our care by over 8,000 patients over the years is a testament to the impact we've made. 2023 was a landmark year as we added our 3rd location in Westchester to compliment our NYC and Long Island locations.Why In-Clinic Setting Matters: The Safest Haven for Healing:In the evolving landscape of ketamine therapy, NY Ketamine Infusions reaffirms its commitment to providing treatments in the in-clinic setting, emphasizing safety as our top priority. Dr. Brooks notes, "Our in-clinic setting ensures the highest standards of safety for our patients. Under the guidance of our experienced medical team, individuals can find solace in a controlled environment that prioritizes their well-being."Key Points on Safety:1. Medically-Based Staff: Our team, including Anesthesiologists, Emergency Medicine Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, and Medical Assistants, collaborates to provide best-in-class care.2. Strict Adherence to Protocols: Our in-clinic setting allows us to enforce stringent safety protocols, ensuring each patient receives the highest standard of care.3. Individualized Monitoring: With a focus on individualized care, we monitor each patient closely during their treatment, enhancing the overall safety and efficacy of the experience.Looking Ahead: A Future Focused on Healing:As we celebrate our 12th anniversary, NY Ketamine Infusions looks ahead with a sense of purpose and commitment. Dr. Glatter expresses, "Our journey has just begun. We remain dedicated to providing cutting-edge, evidence-based care to those seeking relief from the burdens of mental health challenges."Contact Us to Learn More:For more information, interested patients and families and mental health providers can visit the practice's website at or call 917-261-7370 for a free consultation.Here's to twelve years of healing, hope, and a brighter future with NY Ketamine Infusions.

