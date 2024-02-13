SGS Announces Expansion Of Fire Safety Testing Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SGS flammability testing apparatus

RYE, EAST SUSSEX, ENGLAND, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is delighted to announce the expansion of fire safety, resistance and flammability testing services at its laboratory in Farmingdale, New York, USA.Within the framework of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, the laboratory's team of experts has been successful in expanding and enhancing its scope to incorporate accredited testing for:.Aviation and automotive:Aerospace – power plant flame penetration – test methods BSS 7338Airplane interiors – FAA Part 25 Chapter 12, AITM 2.0056, BSS 7387, FAA Part 25 Appendix F Part Vll.Building materials:Test methods ASTM E2768, CAN/ULC-S102 and CAN/ULC S102.2, NFPA 262.Furnishings, carpets and textiles:Drapery/decorative materials – test method BS 5867-2, ISO 15025, ISO 6941.Wire and cables:Product development – UL 1581 Section 1080 VW-1.Analytical new section on scope:Test methods ASTM D92, ISO 2592, ASTM D93, IP 34, ISO 2719, ISO 15267Bobby Brown, Director of Operations and Business Development, SGS said:“This welcome expansion of our scope is testament to our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients. Our team of experts has worked diligently to incorporate the new tests, enhance existing methodologies, and leverage innovative technologies.“The broader capability builds on our expertise and SGS's 2017 acquisition of Govmark Testing Services to ensure that our clients, from the aviation to textile sectors, receive the highest level of service. In the end, it's only trusted because it's tested.”SGS's laboratory is recognized by various US Code agencies, state authorities, international organizations and industry leaders, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), and International Maritime Organization (IMO).Effective from January 2024, the expanded range of flammability testing capabilities will ensure SGS is best placed to support its domestic and international clients to meet national and international regulations and requirements demanded across a multitude of industry sectors.SGS flammability testingSGS can perform a comprehensive range of tests in the domains of fire resistance of a product or a system (structural and material integrity, stability, insulation during a fire exposure) and reaction to fire/flammability for materials (behavior when exposed to a flame or heat radiation).These include:.Furniture, furnishings, textiles and mattresses.Plastics, films and composites.Building materials.Wires and cables.Interior materials for railcar and civil aviation operatorsPhysical testing solutions include abrasion testing and analysis against standards enforced by:.Association for Contract Textiles (ACT).Industrial Fabrics Association InternationalComprehensive fire testing solutions cover:.Flammability.Ignitability.Resistance to flame/ignition.Burning behavior/characteristics.Fire classification.Heat release.Smoke toxicity & density.Emissions.Tests under fire conditions.Flame propagationLearn more about SGS's Fire Safety ServicesAbout SGSWe are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

