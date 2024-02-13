MG Developments Partners with Telecom Egypt “WE” to Offer Customers Integrated Services

(MENAFN- Integrated Marketing Communications)



MG Developments has entered into a contract with Telecom Egypt “WE” to deliver smart services and systems for its various real estate projects.

The partnership aims to provide the latest integrated technological solutions for smart cities in projects, such as Lavida, Blue Blue, and Headquarter Business.

These projects encompass residential, tourism, and commercial administrative sectors, aligning with MG Developments’ strategy to develop and manage its projects using cutting-edge global technological systems. This move enhances the company’s competitive advantage in the Egyptian real estate market.

The contract was signed by Aya El-Shenawy, Head of the Commercial Sector at MG Developments, and Mohamed Abu Talib, Vice President of Commercial Affairs at Telecom Egypt, in the presence of officials from both companies.

El-Shenawy expressed her satisfaction with the partnership, highlighting the company’s vision to embrace the latest smart systems and meet customer needs while providing the best quality and services in line with international standards. The collaboration with Telecom Egypt “WE” as the smart services provider for these projects allows MG Developments to leverage the expertise of experienced partners.

El-Shenawy emphasized that Telecom Egypt “WE” was chosen due to its extensive experience in providing high-quality and efficient communication services, supported by a robust infrastructure.

Under the contract, Telecom Egypt “WE” will offer Triple-Play services, including high-speed shared internet services of up to 200 megabytes per second and IPTV services. Additionally, all mall units will have access to open channels from the start of the contract.

